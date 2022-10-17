Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: Save on Kevlar Hiking Boots, an Always Pan Deal & More

By Gear Patrol
collage of a blue pan, blue sweatshirt, and sneakers

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Naglev
Naglev Unico Hiker
Huckberry
SHOP AT HUCKBERRY

$240 $161 (33% OFF)

These marvelous hiking sneakers boast a one-piece Kevlar upper, integrated speed cable laces, an ultra-grippy outsole, and 100% water-resistant uppers for all sorts of adventure.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING SHOES

Our Place
Our Place Always Pan
Our Place
SHOP AT OUR PLACE

$145 $108 (26% OFF)

The internet's favorite pan features a modular design that includes a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and a nesting steamer tray. This thing can cook anything you want, from sauces to omelets.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE ALWAYS PAN

Rhone
Rhone Retro Session Mock Neck
Rhone
SHOP AT RHONE

$108 $32 (70% OFF)

This stylish mock neck comes in three colors (though some are pretty picked over) and has a tasteful, colorful collar that stands out just enough. Pair it with some shorts on a brisk morning run or wear it around the house for WFH.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CREWNECKS

Samsung
Samsung 65-Inch Class QLED 4K LS03B Series The Frame TV
SAVE NOW

$1,998 $1,698 (15% OFF)

This TV displays gorgeous 4K images in true-to-life color when you want to be entertained, but it morphs into an inconspicuous picture frame when you don't — making this the ideal TV for the type of person that doesn't want a big black rectangle dominating their living room.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OLED TVS

J.Crew
J.Crew Slim-Fit Suit Jacket in Stretch Hemp Organic Cotton
SAVE NOW

$228 $48 (79% OFF W/ CODE SALELOVE)

Everyone needs a good blazer in their wardrobe for those fancier occasions, like business meetings and nice dinners out. And you're simply not going to find one that looks as good and feels as comfortable as this one, especially at this price.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUMMER BLAZERS

