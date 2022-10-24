Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day
date 2022-10-24

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day.
UP TO 45% OFF
The breathable North Face Arrowood Triclimate 3-in-1 Jacket was designed for wind, rain and snow.
$1,795 $1,595 (11% OFF)
From its luxurious pillow top to its stellar edge support, Saatva's Classic mattress is easily the best you can buy online. And it comes with a 15-year warranty, so you know you'll have it for a long time.
$395 $195 (50% OFF)
This classically styled jacket from the luxury British brand Barbour has a few handsome features that make it stand out from the rest, like its plaid liner and corduroy collar.
$150 $90 (40% OFF)
These 2021-released noise-cancelling wireless earbuds are a fitting alternative to Apple's AirPods Pro, and they'll pair just as easily with all your Apple products.
$78 $66 (15% OFF)
While a wool tee may sound super itchy, we promise it's not. Made from New Zealand Merino wool, this shirt won't shrink and it'll smell fresh even after up to 72 hours of wear. And right now, you can buy two shirts for only $120.
