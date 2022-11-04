Today's Best Deals: 20% Off a Taser Flashlight, 30% Off Madewell Jackets & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
SHOP NOW
Up to 20% Off
The TASER StrikeLight 2 combines a best-in-class stun gun with a portable flashlight that can switch between three distinct light modes. For a limited time, fans can take 20 percent off the new TASER StrikeLight 2 with code GEAR.
$168 $118 (30% OFF W/ CODE STAYWARM)
Crafted from durable waxed cotton canvas and boasting a timeless silhouette, it's no wonder this jacket is one of Madewell's best-sellers. If you don't own a work coat, it's time to change that.
READ ABOUT THE BEST CHORE COATS
$379 $303 (20% OFF)
One of our favorite desk chairs, especially for heavy-duty usage, this chair can hold up to 330 pounds and still boasts all of the ergonomic hallmarks of a great office seating solution.
READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS
$400 $225 (40% OFF)
One of the best ways to stay cozy and warm in your backyard even in the colder months of the year (that's now!), Solo Stove's Bonfire 2.0 is perfectly sized, practically smokeless, efficient and just plain cool.
READ ABOUT SOLO STOVE'S FIRE PITS 2.0
$46 $36 (21% OFF)
Possibly the most iconic name in men's undergarments, Calvin Klein is practically timeless. Pair that clout with the comfort of these soft, breathable cotton undies and you've got a winning combination.
READ ABOUT THE BEST UNDERWEAR