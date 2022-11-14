Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: A Super Rare $50 Off Waxed Trucker Jackets, Seikos on Sale & More

By Gear Patrol
collage of a brown jacket, a gray robe, and a silver watch

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Flint and Tinder
Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
SAVE NOW

$298 $248 (17% OFF)

Huckberry's legendary, best-selling exclusive jacket, this water-resistant trucker is as classic and iconic as they come. And its flannel-lined interior makes it perfect for the colder weather that's going to start hitting us very soon.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DENIM JACKETS

Seiko
Seiko Automatic 5 SRPD55 Sports Watch 43mm
SAVE NOW

$295 $226 (23% OFF W/ CODE SCORE)

It's rare to find a watch as stylish, reliable and affordable as this Seiko. But you can get it for even cheaper right now, making for an even more enticing wardrobe addition.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SEIKO WATCHES

Onsen
Onsen Bath Robe
SAVE NOW

$195 $137 (30% OFF)

Combining lightweight and quick-drying Supima cotton with a relaxed cut and fine details, this is the kind of bathrobe you'll never want to take off again. It's just too cozy and comfy.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BATHROBES

Onnit
Onnit Primal Kettlebells
SAVE NOW

$85 $72 (15% OFF)

Trusted by celebrities, professional athletes, world-renowned trainers and more, Onnit makes some of the best kettlebells around. It's just an added bonus that they come with these cheeky, animal-inspired designs.

READ ABOUT THE BEST KETTLEBELLS

Flint and Tinder 10-Year Full Zip Hoodie
SAVE NOW

$128 $96 (25% OFF)

Available in ten colors, three styles and two fits, the 10-Year hoodie offers something for everyone. And you can get a rare deal on it at Huckberry.

READ OUR REVIEW OF FLINT AND TINDER'S WAXED TRUCKER JACKET

