Start a New Workout Routine with the Best Kettlebells

With roots dating back to 18th-century Russia , the kettlebell is a phenomenal example of fitness equipment. The training possibilities within the cast ring-and-ball profile are seemingly endless, allowing for workouts that target the arms, legs, core and more.

Whether you’re embarking on a new fitness discipline or simply adding to your garage gym setup , there’s a kettlebell for you. And just like there are different barbells for different uses, not every kettlebell is cast from the same cloth. Here are our picks for the best kettlebells on the market today.

The Benefits of Kettlebell Training

Despite the simple construction, there are a number of perks that come with kettlebell workouts. For one, the unbalanced design and variety of weights available make kettlebells one of the most versatile training tools available. Seriously, you can train for power and strength one day, coordination and mobility the next, all with the same singular kettlebell. “The beauty of kettlebell training is that each session can vary enough that one can train every day or six days a week if the load, intensity and length of the workout changes,” says Lacee Lazof , certified personal trainer and instructor of Bells Up for the fitness app, NEOU .

Speaking of sessions, kettlebell workouts don’t require a lot of space. Many of the moves within kettlebell training can be done in your living room or garage — just make sure you have the height clearance for a proper kettlebell swing .

Lastly, because of the dynamic nature of kettlebell training, you can knock out both your cardio and strength workouts in one fell swoop. As you move and utilize multiple muscle groups, your heart rate elevates, bringing in that cardio aspect for a training session that’s as efficient as it is effective.

Competition vs. Cast-Iron Kettlebells

If you’re looking to make the most of your kettlebell training, there are two styles to consider: competition-style kettlebells and standard, cast-iron kettlebells. While both are constructed from one piece of metal, competition kettlebells feature a uniform profile, meaning their dimensions don’t change with the weights. Standard kettlebells, on the other hand, vary in diameter as the mass increases.

For those looking to partake in kettlebell sport, competition kettlebells can be a great tool. But, if you’re just looking for an improved fitness experience, cast-iron kettlebells can be more than capable. Also, because of the squared-handle design, it should be noted that competition kettlebells are not designed for double-handed exercises. So, if your program calls for a lot of dual-handed movements like goblet squats or kettlebell swings, this should also be considered.

What to Consider When Choosing a Kettlebell

Weight

You wouldn’t stack a ton of weight plates on a barbell or grab the heaviest dumbbell if you couldn’t lift it properly, right? The same notion applies to choosing the right kettlebell. Because of the oblong shape and different point of contact with the handle above the mass, finding the right kettlebell is not the same as your other traditional free weights. Be sure to take your strength levels into consideration when deciding on which weight total is right for you. A good baseline for male athletes is 35 pounds — 16 kilograms — while females can typically feel comfortable beginning with an 18-pound (8 kg) kettlebell.

Handle Diameter and Window Space

Your kettlebell’s handle plays an important role in training. While thicker handles can be great for working on your grip strength , athletes with smaller hands may find difficulty in controlling the weight properly throughout various exercises. A good number to look for in kettlebell handle diameter is around 28mm, as it allows for those with smaller hands to confidently grasp the weight, while those with larger paws can still find a comfortable grip without the handle disappearing in their mitt.

You’ll also want to look at the window space across your kettlebell’s profile. This is the open area between the ball and handle, and it can determine which exercises you can complete with that particular silhouette. For two-handed modalities, you want enough space for both your hands to comfortably rest and grasp without feeling cramped. This is especially important when looking at competition-style kettlebells, as the uniform design and tight window does not promote two-handed movements.

Coating

Nearly all cast-iron kettlebells feature some sort of protective coating to help preserve the cast-iron interior from damage, scuffs and rust. There are a few variants that can boast a matte or gloss finish, as well as some that showcase a more aggressive texture for added grip. Other kettlebells can feature a rubberized coating to help protect your flooring from errant drops and tumbles, too. Finding the right coating for your kettlebells is completely up to your personal preference, though, so simply look for one that looks to be in line with your training aesthetics.

What About Adjustable Kettlebells?

If you want to work out at different intensities and loads, you’ll need multiple kettlebells, but if your training space is more confined, odds are you can’t warrant giving up an entire corner or wall for multiples of these cast-iron or steel behemoths. Thankfully, though, there are some adjustable kettlebells out there that pack in multiple weights across one silhouette, saving both your floor space and budget — multiple fixed-weight kettlebells can bring a hefty bill when added up.

We’re fans of both adjustable and fixed-weight kettlebells, but there are some notes to think through before going with an adjustable option. For one, many adjustable kettlebells forgo the traditional round shape, which can make for an awkward rack position. Also, adjustable kettlebells are more delicate than fixed-weight options, so you can’t throw around these fitness tools as intensely for fear of damaging the locking mechanism. Lastly, adjustable kettlebells often feature a maximum weight anywhere between 40–50 pounds, so for those wanting heavier training setups for deadlifts, goblet squats and more, you may want to stick with the standard cast option.

How We Tested

Ben Emminger

We’ve become accustomed to a variety of kettlebell workout routines over our years of training, which gave us a good base to start from when it came to curating this roundup. We put a number of these kettlebells through the wringer of our normal fitness regimens, engaging in a variety of movements to get a true feel for their capabilities, as well as leaning on previous notes and features we’ve experienced in past workout settings. We observed how comfortable each bell felt in the hand as well as the rack position, along with other key factors like grip retention once we started to sweat. Other characteristics, like coatings, window space and more were examined, all playing pivotal roles in how our rankings came to be.

Editor's Note: The following prices shown represent kettlebells weighing 16 kg or 35 lbs (one of the most common kettlebell weights). Prices will vary depending on weight.

Kettlebell Kings Powder Coat Kettlebells

Courtesy BEST OVERALL KETTLEBELL Kettlebell Kings Powder Coat Kettlebells kettlebellkings.com $129.99 $116.99 (10% off) SHOP NOW Powder coating provides superior grip throughout training

Painted identification bands and stamped weight totals make grabbing the right kettlebell much easier You pay for the quality, as these are some of the more expensive bells on the market

Heavier bells are often sold out, meaning you have to wait to round out your collection

Weight Range: 5–100 lbs.

5–100 lbs. Coating: Powder Coat

A favorite of Lazof’s, Kettlebell Kings make some of the highest quality kettlebells out there. The set-weight, powder-coated lineup lives up to the crown, offering weights ranging from 9–203 pounds. The updated powder coat provides plenty of grip and felt more than comfortable in training — we didn’t feel the need to chalk up for added control. Plus, we never ran the risk of grabbing the wrong weight, thanks to the painted identification bands at the handle and the clear, legible stamp on the side. And while we never felt the structural integrity was lacking, Kettlebell Kings still stands behind its product, offering a lifetime warranty, which helps offset the more expensive cost.

Onnit Primal Kettlebells

Courtesy BEST UPGRADE KETTLEBELL Onnit Primal Kettlebells onnit.com $84.95 SHOP NOW Surprisingly balanced feel despite the unique primate design

Thicker handle places more emphasis on grip strength, making every movement a compound exercise Primate design, while awesome, causes you to think how you hold in the rack position

Not as wide of a weight range than other kettlebell sets on this list

Weight Range: 18–90 lbs.

18–90 lbs. Coating: Powder Coat

If you want a kettlebell with personality, then Onnit is the clear winner here. Taking inspiration from some of nature’s strongest primates, each kettlebell weight is molded after one of five specific species, from the lightest “Howler” at 18 lbs. all the way up to the gargantuan, 90-lb. “Bigfoot.” Aesthetics aside, these kettlebells are balanced exceptionally well and allow for improved grip strength training thanks to a larger, thicker handle. Be mindful, though, of how you rack these bells, as the primate faces, while fierce and motivating, can be a little uncomfortable on the forearms. Regardless, there’s no denying that Onnit Primal Kettlebells are a wild addition to any training routine.

Rep Fitness Kettlebells

Courtesy BEST BUDGET KETTLEBELL Rep Fitness Kettlebells repfitness.com $64.99 SHOP NOW No frills, just a well-balanced, cost-effective kettlebell

Smooth handle provides a comfortable enough grip for low-intensity sessions Coating could be prone to chipping and rusting over time

Not as expansive of a weight range as other kettlebells in this roundup

Weight Range: 5–50 lbs.

5–50 lbs. Coating: Textured Black Coating

Just looking for a simple kettlebell with easy-to-read weights and a durable construction? Rep Fitness answers the call with its lineup of quality fitness gear. We appreciate how these kettlebells list both kilograms and poundage across the 5–50 lb. weight range, allowing you to easily indicate your training resistance. The gravity cast construction helps create a durable, precise profile that’s built to withstand the trials and tribulations of serious training as well. We enjoyed the minimalist, utilitarian profile of these kettlebells, but did need to chalk up more often to retain proper grip. This could be due to the handle’s coating, which doesn’t feel as tacky as the powder coat used on the bell itself. For lower intensity days, though, this smoothness was a welcome perk.

Gymreapers Kettlebells

Courtesy BEST LOOKING KETTLEBELL Gymreapers Kettlebells gymreapers.com $74.99 SHOP NOW Stamped skull logo provides an intimidating, hard-nosed aesthetic to your training

Powder-coated handle and bell are easy to grip, and the coating holds chalk well when extra traction is needed Painted identification bands are placed before powder coating, which creates a raised edge that can nick skin and create less than comfortable gripping conditions

Edge around flat base can begin to chip, especially if stored on harder concrete flooring

Weight Range: 9–44 lbs.

9–44 lbs. Coating: Powder Coat

Attitude is everything when it comes to training — if you’re not in the right mindset, you’re probably less inclined to perform well. These powder-coated bells from Gymreapers bring the attitude to you, showcasing a well-stamped skull on the face of the bell to give every exercise the intensity it deserves. We liked how easy it was to grip the powder-coated handle, having a perfect blend of smoothness and grit. The coating was also great at holding chalk when training demanded the extra grip security. However, we do recommend being cautious when gripping for goblet squats. The painted identification band is below the powder coat, so there is a raised edge where the two meet that can be a little abrasive on the palms and fingers.

Rogue Fitness Rubber Coated Kettlebells

Rogue BEST KETTLEBELL FOR HOME GYM USE Rogue Fitness Rubber Coated Kettlebells roguefitness.com $100.00 SHOP NOW Rubber coating helps protect against scuffs, chips and other damage

Machined flat base is sturdy and sits flush on the floor, which eliminates any wobbling Pricier than other kettlebells on this list, albeit with the soft rubber coating

No lightweight bells below 26 pounds

Weight Range: 26–70 lbs.

26–70 lbs. Coating: Protective Rubber Coating

Rubber-coated kettlebells can be a lifesaver when it comes to preserving your floors and the durability of your equipment. Rogue Fitness’ Rubber Coated Kettlebells offer that and more in a premium, well-built profile. Manufactured using first-run iron ore as opposed to scrap iron, the bell is encapsulated in a urethane coating to help protect against wear and tear. The handle features a grippy powder coating for maximum control throughout your workout, allowing for unmatched security in single and dual-handed modalities. Ranging from 26–70 lbs., each Rogue Rubber Coated Kettlebell features a colored band at the base of the handle to help you easily identify the weight without hesitation, too. While we wish the weight range was a little more expansive, these are definitely worth considering if you’re looking to build out your home gym setup .

Eleiko Competition Kettlebells

Courtesy BEST COMPETITION KETTLEBELL Eleiko Competition Kettlebells eleiko.com $96.00 SHOP NOW High-quality construction from a reputable fitness brand

Stainless steel handle is somewhat smooth to the touch but remains tacky enough for training purposes Consistent sizing can take up more space, regardless of bell weight purchased

Higher price point can make building out a full set a bit of an investment

Weight Range: 8–32 kg

8–32 kg Coating: Color-Coded Powder Coat

There’s a reason Eleiko products are trusted by some of the leading federations in competitive fitness, including the International Weightlifting and International Powerlifting Federations. The precise calibration and attention to detail is not lost in the brand’s Competition Kettlebells, either. Featuring a high-grade iron and molded construction for exceptional durability, these bells are great for those interested in kettlebell sport. The smooth, stainless steel handle lacks a coating but doesn’t falter in grip. We felt secure and locked in during all our training movements, from snatches and cleans to overhead presses. But, as with most Eleiko products, this premium quality does come with a premium price, which can deter some users.

Kettlebell Kings 10 to 40 lb. Adjustable Kettlebell

Courtesy BEST ADJUSTABLE KETTLEBELL Kettlebell Kings 10 to 40 lb. Adjustable Kettlebell kettlebellkings.com $139.99 SHOP NOW Ample room in handle window for double-handed exercises

Locking mechanism securely holds all cast-iron plates throughout swings 40 pounds might be too light for heavier kettlebell movements, such as deadlifts

Locking mechanism can stick at times

Weight Range: 10–40 lbs.

10–40 lbs. Coating: Flat Powder Coat

Want to have the benefits of multiple kettlebells in a single silhouette? This adjustable kettlebell from Kettlebell Kings is one of the best. We hold this bell in high regard, placing it at the top of our best adjustable kettlebells guide. With a simple pull-and-slide system to add and subtract plates, this adjustable kettlebell packs seven options in one with weights ranging from 10 to 40 pounds in five-pound increments. No matter the configuration, this kettlebell retains its balance and can be great for those tight on space — or funds for a full rack of kettlebells.

Editor’s Note: The Kettlebell Kings 10–40 lb. Adjustable Kettlebell is currently out of stock, but thankfully the brand offers a notification service to let you know when inventory has been replenished.

GORUCK Sand Kettlebells

Courtesy BEST SAND KETTLEBELL GORUCK Sand Kettlebells goruck.com $60.00 SHOP NOW Durable 1000D Cordura fabric and double-pass stitching are strong enough for any hardcore session

Foldable design allows for kettlebell training on-the-go Double hook-and-loop top closure can be finicky to open and close, especially when filled

Can be somewhat difficult to tell just how much your filled kettlebell weighs

Weight Range: 13–53 lbs.

13–53 lbs. Coating: 1000D Cordura Fabric

If you want to take your kettlebell training outdoors, it can be a pain to tote your cast-iron bell outside. Additionally, if you like to pair your training and traveling, kettlebells aren’t the most convenient carry-on. Sand kettlebells allow you to use the environment around you for resistance, simply fill the compartment and get after it. GORUCK’s Sand Kettlebells are built for this on-the-go style of training. We liked how comfortable the 1000D Cordura fabric felt in the rack position, and liked how easy it was to fill the compartment — once we figured out the secure, double hook-and-loop top closure. The brand does recommend, however, that you fill this kettlebell with sand only, so don’t substitute your filler for something like gravel or water.