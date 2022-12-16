Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.
15% sitewide with code GP15
Lightweight and packable, this two-body loungefest sets up in a snap; its 100 percent synthetic construction facilitates lightning-fast dry times and breathability for summer lounging sessions.
$599 $399 (33% OFF)
The latest Theragun is quieter than ever and has an OLED screen that can help you through guided sessions. If you're looking for a recovery device to help you tackle your workout plan in the new year, then this is it.
$149 $99 (34% OFF)
This classic shirt jacket could be the versatile staple piece you're missing in your winter wardrobe. The warm wool blend matched with the stylish twill trim will have you wanting to wear this shirt all year long.
$600 $399 (34% OFF)
Released last year, the j7 is outfitted with PrecisionVision Navigation to avoid obstacles in its way, and it will also learn where they are over time. A true set it and forget it, this robo vac does all the work for you.
$68 $41 (40% OFF)
Sunski is a great spot to shop for simple, classic shades that won't break the bank. Made with recycled plastic, these frames are lightweight, stylish and backed by a lifetime warranty.
