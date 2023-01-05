Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: Gore-Tex Hokas on Sale, Half Off Flannel Sheets & More

By Gear Patrol
collage of a tennis shoe, a boot, and a stack of flannel sheets

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Hoka Challenger ATR 6 GTX Trail-Running Shoes
REI
SHOP AT REI

$150 $120 (20% OFF)

Outfitted with Gore-Tex waterproofing and the plush midsole Hoka is known for, these are the ideal shoes to get you through winter running — even if you don't hit the trails that often. The extra tread will do wonders on a grimy winter road.

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAIL RUNNING SHOES

Upstate
Upstate Eco Heather Flannel Sheet Set
Huckberry
SHOP AT HUCKBERRY

$188 $94 (50% OFF)

These soft, breathable flannel sheets are the perfect cozy companion for cold winter nights. Made from hand-cut Portuguese-made flannel, you'll find that these are some of the best sheets around, especially at this price.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FLANNEL SHEETS

Rhodes Footwear Tyler Chukka Boot
Huckberry
SHOP AT HUCKBERRY

$175 $131 (25% OFF)

These handsome chukka boots from Rhodes take the traditional silhouette and add a lightweight, cushioned sole to add a little comfort and style. Cop these and get your patina going.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CHUKKA BOOTS

Rhone Commuter Shirt
Rhone
SHOP AT RHONE

$128 $90 (30% OFF)

One of our absolute favorite performance dress shirts, the Commuter shirt from Rhone is a comfy, casual button down that is perfect for these days spent in limbo between WFH and heading to the office.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PERFORMANCE DRESS SHIRTS

Away F.A.R Convertible Backpack 45L
Away
SHOP AT AWAY

$220 $176 (20% OFF)

A formidable competitor to the always-popular Patagonia Black Hole duffel, the Away F.A.R. packs a punch thanks to clever pocketing and nice details you'd expect from a luggage brand, plus a ton of style, to boot.

READ OUR AWAY VS. PATAGONIA REVIEW

