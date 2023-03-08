Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Chukka Boots Money Can Buy

You're plenty familiar with Clarks's famous Desert Boot by now. But what about the rest of the boots in its category?

By Evan Malachosky and Gerald Ortiz
style
About as casual as all-leather boots get, the chukka (or desert) boot was first worn by British soldiers in Africa during World War II. Afterward, they made their way across the Atlantic, becoming a casual staple for the second half of the 20th century and still gracing the feet of stylish men in the cooler months. Clarks made the originals, but upmarket offerings only improved on the formula.

What Is a Chukka Boot?

Typically, Chukka boots lace up just above the ankle and feature a soft crepe sole. Modern renditions might replace laces with monk straps, soft soles with Goodyear welted ones or pliable uppers with durable roughout leather. No matter the makeup, they remain a reliable style for milder weather. Of course, Clarks' venerable Desert Boot is a category-defining rendition, but there are loads more you can choose from. The only real prerequisites are the height of the boot (ankle height only) and the number of eyelets (2-5).

How to Wear Chukka Boots

Chukka boots, just as almost all boots do, look best with longer pants, not shorts or cropped chinos. They're also on the more casual end of the boot spectrum, especially if your chosen chukka has a crepe sole. Try wearing yours with a sweater or an overshirt. An Oxford shirt, chinos and Chukka boots are a classic combination, but you can also substitute the Oxford for a crewneck sweatshirt or a flannel shirt.

That being said, Wooden Sleepers owner Brian Davis believes basically the opposite, and thinks chukka boots are fit for year-round wear.

brian davis of wooden sleepers
Brian Davis

"I love a chukka boot," he says. "Clarks desert boots are my go to. Been wearing them forever. Only the sand suede with the red stitching though." He's particular about his chukka boots, but not when (or how) he wears them.

"I go heavier in spring and summer with them. I enjoy them wearing with hacked off military khakis and a washed out bleeding madras shirt or Breton stripe with some vintage military piece layered over," he adds. "I like mine beat to hell."

Best Overall Chukka Boot
Clarks Desert Boot 2 Sand Suede
$150 AT CLARKS

The classic so classic it's eponymous. Whether you call yours Chukkas or Desert Boots, you know the style; you've seen it a million times. First debuted in 1950, Clarks' iteration now features a wider footbed, an ultra-soft insole, a crepe-effect natural rubber sole, and an unlined suede upper.

This combination makes the boot comfortable, of course, but light, easy to pack and low profile. It's why adventurers, who could essentially fold them into any size suitcase, and the beatniks, who wouldn't dare bother with fancy material things, loved them just the same.

And it's why many do now, too: "These are the most comfortable shoes on Earth," the late Anthony Bourdain famously told Men's Journal. "And they’re dirt cheap if you buy them at the right place. You can kick them off in a second when you’re going through airport security, which is a big benefit in my line of work. But they’re great for anything. I buy about three or four pairs at a time. When one pair dies, I just rotate it out."

Read our full review of the classic Clarks Desert Boot.

Best Upgrade Chukka Boot
Grant Stone Suede Chukka
$380 AT GRANTSTONESHOES.COM

Tan suede is naturally a little delicate. The fairer the fabric, the easier it is to stain. But Grant Stone's Suede Chukkas break in nicely, fading from bright tan to a subtler beige with wear. The calf suede comes from Charles F. Stead, a Leeds, England-based tannery that's been in business since 1895.

The inside's lined with Milwaukee, Wisconsin cow leather and the sole is a soft, forgiving crepe. That means these boots at large will mold to your feet with wear, so be mindful if you're someone who switches between wearing socks and not — or wearing boot socks and dress ones. Three rows of laces offer better control over how tight they are, but you'll feel your own foot's impression nontheless.

Best Affordable Chukka Boot
Rhodes Footwear Tyler Chukka
$175 AT HUCKBERRY

Rhodes' roughout leather Chukka boot is made in Leon, Mexico by generational bootmaking talents. There, the soft uppers follow a custom last, and are fitted to a lightweight Meramec PU outsole.

This outsole is an improvement over soft crepe in terms of longevity but also control. The PU outsole helps you keep your footing on slick sidewalks and wet floors, while crepe doesn't quite cut it (the bottom is typically flat, not grooved). Plus, with PU, you can resole these.

Astorflex Greenflex
Now 20% off
$156 AT HUCKBERRY

Yes, the Desert Boot is one of the original chukkas, but this what a chukka looks like in my mind. The Astorflex Greenflex is lower profiled, ultra comfortable and cut from soft suede. Plus, the outsole is 100 percent rubber, which makes it easier to walk all day in.

Astorflex Brownflex Chukka Boot
$195 AT HUCKBERRY

Huckberry worked closely with Astorflex to create the "ultimate chukka boot." They based it off customer and team feedback, making it more a Greenflex 2.0 than it is an entirely new boot. But the build is different: Every colorway comes with the same super-soft crepe rubber sole, but each one is leather-lined now, giving them better structure even when off.

There are still two eyelets, and they're no taller, but they're even more comfortable, Huckberry claims.

J.Crew MacAlister Boots
$168 AT J CREW

J.Crew's made-in-Italy MacAllister boots remain a real rival to Clarks' classic Desert Boot. These aren't better, but they're still plenty nice: a classic, nicked leather upper sits atop a natural crepe sole.

They're a core part of J.Crew's current collection, a piece grandfathered in from previous eras. Sure, newly appointed creative director Brendon Babenzien may not spotlight them like he does the new Giant-Fit Chinos, but they're core J.Crew nonetheless.

Best Chukka Sneaker
Seavees Sun-tans Chukka
$140 AT SEAVEES.COM

Chukka sneakers are an emerging style, despite being around, in earnest, for the better part of two decades. A number skate shoes, for example, are essentially chukka sneakers. Right now, the best brand in this category is Seavees, with its flagship Sun-tans Chukka.

It has a comfortable sneaker chassis, a suede upper, leather laces and a low profile.

Beckett Simonon Laval Chukka Boots
$259 AT BECKETTSIMONON.COM

Beckett Simonon strives to deliver quality goods for less than retail — or, at least what other brands charge. They show what it costs to have their boots made to order and levy the same cost against you, eliminating hidden fees and high markups.

As such, their boots purportedly high quality fashion, for less. Reviewers seem to agree, with high marks in comfort, durability and looks. Some say they take a while to arrive, but that surely depends on when you order and where you're having them shipped to.

Oak Street Bootmakers Campus Chukka
$480 AT OAKSTREETBOOTMAKERS.COM

It's hard to list all of the luxurious finishings on Oak Street Bootmakers' Campus Chukka. It's constructed using a Goodyear Welt; the upper's cut from Horween Orion Suede (a material famous for its way of wearing in); there's a double-stacked leather heel with Vibram Toplift tread; it has tonal stitching all over; there's a Barbour weatherproof storm welt. Expect these to fit snug at first and form to your feet.

Taylor Stitch The Forester Chukka
$298 AT TAYLORSTITCH.COM

Made in Leon, Mexico, one of the world's foremost footwear manufacturing hubs, The Forester Chukka combines a waterproof suede upper with a resoleable, Goodyear-welt construction, a comfortable foam insole and a year-round sheepskin liner.

Wear them in the rain or under the scorching summer sun. It's your call. Either way, they'll be comfortable from the first wear, thanks to the soft suede upper and wide-set Moc toe finish.

Nisolo Daytripper Chukka Boot
$200 AT NISOLO

The Daytripper Chukka is super affordable, and it's also Nisolo's first-ever boot. But don't let that deter you. It's a hell of a debut. It's made from high-quality waxed suede uppers, a memory foam insole and a weatherproof outsole.

The insole helps you walk, stand and shift more comfortably, while the weatherproof outsole aids with traction control. The waxed suede won't melt (or stain) when wet, too.

Drake's Crosby Moc-Toe Chukka Boot
$495 AT DRAKES.COM

Donned by James Bond in No Time to Die, Drake's Crosby Moc-Toe Chukka Boots come in three colors, but Brown Suede is the iteration Daniel Craig wore. His, like yours would be, were made in Italy from premium suede with a moc-stitched toe and unlined uppers. They'll shape to your feet with wear, and the heavy crepe sole will break down but not as fast as a pair of Clarks.

Red Wing Heritage Weekender Chukka
$240 AT HUCKBERRY

The Red Wing Heritage Weekender Chukka is a more casual version of the brand's Work Chukka, which has a Goodyear welted construction and tougher upper leather. These are softer, made in the USA and feature a stitchdown construction. Expect Red Wing-level durability in a more refined package.

That means a comfortable, long-lasting boot that breaks in gracefully, not suddenly or too slowly.

More Boots for Men
the 50 best boots gear patrol full lead
Henry Phillips
