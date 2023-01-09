Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: 30% Off a Flint & Tinder Sherpa, RTIC Coolers on Sale & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
collage of a bike lock, a backpack cooler, and a jacket

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Sherpa-Lined Corduroy Trucker Jacket
Now 30% off
$159 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

$228 $159 (30% OFF)

Thanks to a thick sherpa lining and an external corduroy upgrade, this is an even more cold weather-friendly and stylish take on one of our favorite trucker jackets (and a Huckberry best-seller, to boot).

READ ABOUT THE BEST CORDUROY JACKETS

RTIC
RTIC 15 Can Soft Pack Sling Cooler
SAVE NOW

$80 $48 (40% OFF)

A larger version of RTIC's fan-favorite soft-sided cooler, this one has a handy sling strap so you can easily haul it to and from the campsite, beach or wherever else. Plus, it still keeps ice cold for literal days and has enough room for 15 cans, as its name suggests.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SOFT COOLERS

Kryptonite
Kryptonite Fahgettaboudit Mini Lock & Light Bundle
SAVE NOW

$170 $136 (20% OFF)

Our favorite overall bike lock, this handy accessory will help keep your wheels safe and secure whether you're out for a casual ride and need a snack break or you've taken up bike commuting in the new year.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BIKE LOCKS

Dyson
Dyson V8 Cordless Stick Vacuum
Dyson
SAVE NOW

$450 $350 (22% OFF)

Spring cleaning is fast approaching, but you can make quick work of it with one of Dyson's best-selling, versatile, maneuverable stick vacuums, the V8. If there's dirt and dust on your floors, this powerful, portable cleaner will take care of it.

READ EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT DYSON

Theragun Pro
Theragun
$599 AT THERABODY

$599 $399 (33% OFF)

Our favorite upgrade pick and the top option from the industry standard-setting Therabody, the Theragun Pro is perhaps the most durable, reliable and smart percussive massager you can buy.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PERCUSSIVE MASSAGE GUNS

