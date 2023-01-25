Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: $100 Off a Patagonia Hoody, Hunter Rain Boots for 15% Off & More

By Gear Patrol
Gear Patrol Staff

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day.

Patagonia Box Quilted Hoody
Now 40% off
$149 AT PATAGONIA

This Patagonia jacket will give you the comfort and relaxed look of a sweatshirt while keeping you warm and blocking out the wind. Plus, it's Fair Trade Certified and has a shell of recycled nylon ripstop that's made to last.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PUFFER JACKETS

Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Now 36% off
$580 AT SAMSUNG

The Bespoke Jet is a luxury vacuum if we ever saw one with a self-emptying dustbin and an elegant docking station. It's also quiet, lightweight, cordless and offers 3 height adjustments.

READ ABOUT THE BEST STICK VACUUMS

Hunter Original Chelsea Boots
Now 15% off
$127 AT HUNTER

With a classic and durable design, Hunter's iconic rain boots can rarely be found at a discount. But right now you can shop the brand's stylish Chelsea boots for 15% off with the code BRIGHT at checkout.

THESE ARE THE BEST BOOTS FOR RAINY DAYS

Patagonia Black Hole Pack, 25L
Now 40% off
$89 AT PATAGONIA

You can get Patagonia's durable, lightweight daypack from its Black Hole collection at a rare discount. Made from rugged, water-resistant material, the pack weighs less than 2 pounds and it has a couple internal pockets for organizing.

READ OUR REVIEW OF PATAGONIA VS AWAY

Away The Carry-On
Now 15% off
$233 AT AWAY

Of Away's popular luggage, its carry-on is one of our favorites. The lightweight suitcase includes 360-degree spinning wheels, a TSA combination lock, a water-resistant bag for your laundry and more.

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE CARRY-ON SUITCASES

