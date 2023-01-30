Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: 25% Off BioLite Headlamps, Fully Desks and Chairs on Sale & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
collage of tv office chair headlamp samsung biolite
Gear Patrol Staff

Fully
Fully Desk Chair
Now 30% off
$244 AT FULLY.COM

Our pick for the best high-capacity office chair, this seating solution is designed to take a licking and keep on ticking. In fact, it can handle up to 330 pounds without sacrificing its support.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

Samsung
Samsung 65-Inch Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Now 40% off
$1,799 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Right on time for the big Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl, this CES Award-winning 4K smart TV is a whopping $1,200 off. If you need a big home theater upgrade (and you don't want to pay full price), this is it.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OLED TVS

BioLite
BioLite HeadLamp 750
Now 25% off
$75 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Our favorite upgrade pick, the HeadLamp 750 is perfect for all measures of camping and hiking activities. And since it is being phased out for a new model, you can get it even cheaper now.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HEADLAMPS

Nemo
Nemo Stargaze Recliner Luxury Chair
Now 35% off
$163 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Our pick for the most comfortable camping chair you can buy, this bad boy will let you sink into relaxation around the fire while enjoying the brilliant night sky above your head.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMPING CHAIRS

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle
Now 25% off
$146 AT FELLOWPRODUCTS.COM

Fellow's Stagg Kettle allows you to control the temperature down to the degree, offers an unexpected amount of customized features and just looks darn good.

THESE ARE THE BEST GOOSENECK KETTLES

