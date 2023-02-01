Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: The North Face Jackets on Sale, Save on Air Purifiers & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day.

Gear Patrol Magazine Subscription
Perfect for that special someone this Valentine's Day, you can score our award-winning, premium, biannual print magazine for 25 percent off from now through February 15 using code VDAY-25 at checkout.

The North Face
The North Face ThermoBall Super Jacket
Now 30% off
With nearly five stars from 130 reviews (that's a 90-percent recommendation rate), this is a massively popular puffer from a brand that's time-tested and trusted. You could do a lot worse in the colder months than this jacket from The North Face.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PUFFER JACKETS

Coway
Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier
Now 13% off
Perfect for up to 361 square feet of coverage (ideal for smaller apartments or large rooms), this air purifier is our top pick for its exceptional and effective four-stage filtration system.

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Ekster
Ekster Key Holder
Now 21% off
One of our favorite key organizers, this one has a handy locking mechanism to keep all your keys secure, alongside an integrated LED light so you can see better in low light situations (good for avoiding scratches on your car).

READ ABOUT THE BEST EDC KEY ORGANIZERS

Thousand
Thousand Heritage Bike & Skate Helmet
Now 30% off
One of the best-looking helmets that still offers certified protection (alongside a magnetic buckle, hideaway helmet lock and much more), this dome-protector is perfect for the upcoming spring season.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BIKE HELMETS

