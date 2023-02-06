Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: Up to 60% off at Outerknown, a Patagonia Hoody on Sale & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
collage of boxer briefs, a zip up jacket, and a button down plaid shirt

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day.

1
Patagonia Woolyester Pile Fleece Hoody
Patagonia
Now 50% off
$114 AT PATAGONIA

This cozy fleece hoody is the perfect layer to get you from winter into spring.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FLEECE

2
Calvin Klein Classics 3-Pack Cotton Boxer Briefs
Nordstrom
Now 20% off
$37 AT NORDSTROM

There's a reason Calvin Klein's boxer briefs are ubiquitous – they're comfortable, affordable and never go out of style.

READ ABOUT THE BEST UNDERWEAR

3
Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown
Now 40% off
$89 AT OUTERKNOWN

One of the best overshirts you can buy at a price like this is a must-cop.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BLANKET SHIRT

4
Apple
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Apple
Now 20% off
$199 AT AMAZON

This is the cheapest we've seen the AirPods Pro since Black Friday. If you've been wanting to pick up a pair, now's the time.

READ MORE ABOUT AIRPODS

5
Pax
Pax 3 Weed Vape
Pax
Now 20% off
$200 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Not only can you score a Pax 3 Complete Kit for $50 off the normal ticket price, but if you use code PERFECTPAIR at checkout right now, you'll also score a free charging tray, making this one of the best weed vape deals we've seen in a long time.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE PAX 3 WEED VAPE

