Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: $100 Off Steve McQueen's Persols, Breville's Pizza Oven & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
collage of a jacket, a pizza oven, and sunglasses

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Persol
Persol PO0649 Pilot Sunglasses
Amazon
Now 36% off
$179 AT AMAZON

Channel your inner Steve McQueen with these iconic folding Persol Pilot shades, which feature the trademark keyhole bridge and arrow. No matter the current trend, these will always be in style.

READ MORE ABOUT SUNGLASSES

Breville Pizzaiolo Indoor Pizza Oven
Breville
Now 20% off
$800 AT BREVILLE.COM

Didn't know you could make restaurant-worthy pizza indoors? Well, you can with the Breville Pizzaiolo, thanks to a 750-degree oven that can whip up a pie in just two minutes.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PIZZA OVENS

Relwen Windzip Jacket
Huckberry
Now 20% off
$214 AT HUCKBERRY

A reader favorite, the Relwen Windzip jacket is equal parts stylish and functional thanks to a breathable yet water-resistant exterior and just enough stretch to allow a full range of movement.

READ ABOUT MORE LIGHTWEIGHT JACKETS

Apple
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Apple
Now 20% off
$199 AT AMAZON

This is the cheapest we've seen the AirPods Pro since Black Friday. If you've been wanting to pick up a pair, now's the time.

READ MORE ABOUT AIRPODS

Patagonia Woolyester Pile Fleece Hoody
Patagonia
Now 50% off
$114 AT PATAGONIA

This cozy fleece hoody is the perfect layer to get you from winter into spring.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FLEECE

