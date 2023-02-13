Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Timeless NOMOS Timepieces for Your Valentine
3
MSCHF's Big Red Boots Are Taking Over the Internet
4
The Ram 1500 REV: Everything You Need to Know
5
Meet HOKA’s City-Savvy Transport Sneaker

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: Waxed Trucker Jacket Savings, Cozy Earth Sheets on Sale & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
collage of sheets, a jacket, and a ladder

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
1
Relwen Quilted Tanker Jacket
Huckberry
Now 30% off
$208 AT HUCKBERRY

Relwen's most popular product, the Quilted Tanker is reminiscent of the army jackets of yore, updated for more casual wear by us civilians.

READ MORE ABOUT RELWEN

2
Yamazaki Leaning Ladder Rack Hanger
Nordstrom
Now 20% off
$53 AT NORDSTROM

Ideal for hanging blankets, towels, bags or, let's be honest, once-worn clothing, this Yamazaki ladder rack is a welcome addition to any room in your house.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME RELEASES

3
Flint and Tinder Wool-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Huckberry
Now 20% off
$286 AT HUCKBERRY

The wool-lined version of Huckberry's best-selling jacket, this trucker is weather resistant, warm and stylish — plus, you'll see it on the back of Pedro Pascal on The Last of Us.

READ MORE ABOUT PEDRO'S JACKET

4
Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set
Cozy Earth
Now 20% off
$295 AT COZYEARTH.COM

Made with 100% viscose from bamboo, these sheets are extremely soft and, as the brand name suggests, cozy. They're a great year-round option.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHEETS

5
Mesa
Solo Stove Mesa XL
Solo Stove
Now 30% off
$105 AT SOLO STOVE

The Mesa XL not only brings a source of heat to your hangouts, but also a vessel for s'mores, hot dogs or whatever else you'd like to cook up in the backyard.

READ MORE ABOUT SOLO STOVE

More From Deals of Note
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss