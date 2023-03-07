Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: $130 Off an OtterBox Cooler, EDC Deals at Bellroy & More

By Ben Bowers
deals of note
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Otterbox Venture 25 Cooler
Now 57% off
$100 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

One of our editors took this bad boy out into the field for testing and found that it checked all the boxes you might want out of an adventure cooler. It keeps ice frozen for days, was built to take a beating and even has some modular components for convenience.

READ OUR FULL REVIEW OF THE OTTERBOX VENTURE COOLER

Aether Torino Jacket
Now 60% off
$330 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Known for making sleek, stylish gear that can survive harsh outdoor conditions, Aether raised the bar with this waterproof, wind-resistant, seam-sealed, abrasion-resistant, insulated puffer. And now you can get it for 60 percent off.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PUFFER JACKETS

Bellroy Key Case
Now 18% off
$45 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

A handsome key organizer with a quick-deployment mechanism for easier, quicker access to your keys? Yes, that's exactly what you get with this outstanding EDC offering from Bellroy.

READ ABOUT THE BEST KEY ORGANIZERS

Avocado Green Mattress
Avocado
Now 10% off
$1,799 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Right now, you can score one of the best mattresses around (which also happens to be one of the more natural options out there) for $200 with code SLEEP at checkout. That means you're just that much closer to the best rest of your life.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MATTRESSES

Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Hudson Jacket
Now 32% off
$236 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Inspired by old-school hunting jackets (and with the same attention to detail and quality materials), this heritage weatherproof jacket is perfect for any measure of outdoor adventure and will age beautifully as you wear it.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WAXED CANVAS JACKETS

