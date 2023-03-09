Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: Apple Watch 8 on Sale, Vuori Deals & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Apple
Apple Watch Series 8 GPS
Now 18% off
$329 AT AMAZON

It's no big secret that the Apple Watch Series 8 — with its onboard GPS, fitness tracking and health features, and massive catalog of compatible apps — is the best smartwatch on the market right now. What you might not know, however, is that it is at its lowest price we've ever seen.

READ ABOUT WHICH APPLE WATCH IS RIGHT FOR YOU

Brooklinen Waffle Robe
Now 20% off
$87 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Whether you just need to slip something cozy on after a shower or you're looking to lounge lazily all day, this robe will let you do that swimmingly. It is also quick-drying, absorbent and lightweight.

READ ABOUT THE BEST ROBES

Vuori Kore Short
Now 41% off
$40 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Although these made our picks for the best shorts for yoga, they're really great for all forms of exercise both indoors and outdoors. And right now, you can get this orange-colored pair for 41 percent off the MSRP, making these a practical steal.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

Bissell Little Green Cleaner
Now 11% off
$110 AT AMAZON

This didn't become Amazon's number one best-selling cleaning machine by accident. Whether you've got a messy pet (or roomies) or you just like to keep your rugs and furniture as clean as possible, this tiny titan will get the job done right, every time.

READ ABOUT THE BEST STICK VACUUMS

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
$235 AT AMAZON

It's been a little while since we've seen the industry-leading AirPods Pro wireless earbuds on sale. But they're finally discounted again — meaning now is the time to buy if you don't already have a pair of these bad boys.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE AIRPODS PRO 2

