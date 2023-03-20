Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: REI Member Deals, Save on Outdoor Furniture & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
collage of a green zip up jacket, a key board, and an ice machine

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Crate & Barrel Vista II Sand Outdoor Adirondack Chair
Crate & Barrel
$250 AT CRATE & BARREL

The Adirondack chair is an icon of outdoor seating and now that the weather is finally starting to turn, this deal is a great opportunity to get your patio in order.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PATIO DEALS

Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket
REI
Now 20% off
$183 AT REI

If you're an REI member, you can save 20 percent on a ton of coupon-eligible items, including this Nano Puff from Patagonia. If you're not a member, you can buy the membership (which never expires), apply the discount and you'll still save money.

READ MORE ABOUT THE NANO PUFF

GE
GE Profile Opal 2.0 Ice Nugget Maker
Amazon
Now 11% off
$579 AT AMAZON

This ice maker from GE went viral on TikTok because who doesn't want ice nuggets at home? It has a handful of smart features and can make an entire batch of ice in just 20 minutes.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOLERS

Apple
Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad
Amazon
Now 20% off
$159 AT AMAZON

This wireless, Bluetooth-enabled keyboard from Apple works seamlessly with your MacBook and has Touch ID.

READ ABOUT WHICH MACBOOK IS RIGHT FOR YOU

Onsen Waffle Bath Robe
Now 20% off
$156 AT ONSENTOWEL.COM

Made with 100% Supima cotton and OEKO-TEX certified, this hooded waffle weave robe is breathable, absorbent and as cozy as it gets.

HERE ARE THE BEST ROBES FOR MEN

