Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Meet Montblanc's New Watches
3
Don't Deride My Plastic Watch
4
A GMC Hummer EV Overlander Is Coming
5
Meet Ooni’s First Electric Pizza Oven

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: An Iconic Selvedge Trucker on Sale, a GoRuck Backpack Deal & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
a jean jacket, a backpack, and a coffee grinder

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Naglev Combat WP
Now 25% off
$223 AT HUCKBERRY

With an exterior made from a single piece of Kevlar, this tough-as-nails hiking boot is also equally as comfortable. And right now you can score 25% off this often sold out Naglev footwear with the code COMBAT25 until April 9.

THESE ARE THE BEST HIKING BOOTS

Fellow Ode Brew Grinder
Now 33% off
$200 AT NORDSTROM

With a sleek matte white finish, Fellow's first gen electric Ode Brew Grinder is quiet, consistent and concise for a cafe quality cup every time. Plus, the machine offers 31 grind settings and single-dose loading.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE GRINDERS

Banana Republic Taos Rigid Selvedge Denim Jacket
Now 42% off
$75 AT BANANA REPUBLIC

Nothing is more classic than a good denim jacket. This dark wash one from Banana Republic is made with organic cotton and sports a rugged, layer-worthy look.

WE FOUND THE BEST DENIM JACKETS

GoRuck GR2 26L Heritage Backpack
Now 18% off
$445 AT HUCKBERRY

This backpack includes a lot of historically-inspired details, like a body of military-grade duck canvas, with some modern improvements, like its hard-sided laptop pocket with a false bottom. And right now, you can save a whopping $100 on this rugged design.

THESE ARE THE BEST BACKPACKS FOR EVERYDAY USE

Boll & Branch Linen Sheet Set
Now 20% off
$262 AT BOLL & BRANCH

Good linen tends to come at a high price, but with a well-timed sale you can save big. Right now, you can get 20% off sitewide at Boll & Branch with the code SPRING20, including these luxurious sheets made from 100% Belgian flax.

SLEEP BETTER ON THE BEST LINEN SHEETS YOU CAN BUY

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals of Note
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss