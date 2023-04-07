Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: Patagonia on Sale, Some Cushy Hokas Are Marked Down & More

By Gear Patrol
patagonia men's baggies shorts, humanscale path chair, and hoka clifton 8
Gear Patrol Studios

On Running The Roger Centre Court
Now 21% off
$150 AT ON RUNNING

Made in collaboration with tennis icon Roger Federer, this classic white sneaker has a vegan leather upper and the running brand's signature CloudTec for all-day comfort and style.

READ MORE ABOUT ROGER FEDERER'S EXCLUSIVE TENNIS SHOE

Patagonia Men's Baggies Shorts, 5-Inch
Now 51% off
$32 AT PATAGONIA

One of Patagonia's most popular summer items, the Baggies Shorts are made of quick-drying, recycled nylon with roomy pockets and a mesh lining. Designed specifically for water, the shorts are versatile enough for any summer activity.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE PATAGONIA BAGGIES VS UNIQLO'S ACTIVE SWIM SHORTS

Humanscale Path Chair
Now 31% off
$1,072 AT HUMANSCALE.COM

Made partly from recycled materials collected from the ocean, Humanscale asserts that the Path Chair is "the world's most sustainable task chair." And it's also just an excellent office chair, featuring easy assembly and requiring minimal adjustments.

THESE ARE THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS YOU CAN BUY

Hoka Clifton 8
Now 20% off
$112 AT HOKA.COM

Soft, light and supportive, the Hoka Clifton 8's are one of the best neutral running shoes you can buy. They're outfitted with the brand's famous cushioning and are a great option for heel strikers, thanks to an extended heel crash pad.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST NEUTRAL RUNNING SHOES

Therabody Theragun Pro
Now 17% off
$499 AT THERABODY

In order to welcome the new and improved Theragun Pro, the fourth generation version of the massage gun is a whopping $100 off. With six attachments, 300 minutes of battery life and a customizable speed range, recovery can be at your fingertips (literally).

THESE ARE THE BEST PERCUSSION MASSAGE GUNS

