Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Best Deals: On Sale Vuori Kore Shorts, Save Over $150 on a Theragun & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day.

Hyperice Hypervolt+ Bluetooth Percussion Therapy Gun
Bespoke Post
Now 44% off
$225 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

This is one of the best recovery message devices on the market. While the Theragun has the better overall design and usability, the Hypervolt is your best choice from a budget standpoint (and we like that it’s quieter).

READ OUR HYPERVOLT VS. THERAGUN REVIEW

Vuori Kore Short
Vuori
Now 41% off
$40 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Our favorite gym shorts for yoga sessions, the Vuori Kore are super soft and easy to move in, plus they allow your lower half to breathe during hard sessions thanks to a comfy boxer brief liner.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

Lululemon Chest Pocket Relaxed-Fit T-Shirt
Lululemon
Now 21% off
$54 AT LULULEMON

This relaxed-fit tee has a slightly boxier fit than most Lululemon t-shirts, giving you some extra breathing room, whether you're going for a run or just lounging around the house.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BASIC TEES

Rhodes Footwear Logan Boot
Huckberry
Now 60% off
$100 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Can't afford Alden Indy boots? These are a fantastic option, especially at just $100. A classic that will never go out of style, these boots will only get better the more you wear them.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOOTS

Delta Cycle & Home
Delta Cycle Michelangelo 2 Bike Storage Rack
Amazon
Now 29% off
$48 AT AMAZON

This adjustable 2-bike storage rack doesn't require any wall anchoring, yet is still one of the most secure indoor bike racks we've tested. In fact, it's our overall favorite indoor rack. At just $50ish, this is a great addition to your spring cleaning and organizing.

READ ABOUT THE BEST INDOOR BIKE RACKS

