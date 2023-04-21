Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: Our Favorite Carry-On Is on Sale, a One-Hitter Deal & More

By Gear Patrol
collage of a coffee maker, suitcase, and thermometer

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Monos
Monos Carry-On Pro
$295 AT MONOS.COM

Our editors loved the Monos Carry-On Pro so much, they're saying that it actually beats the ever-popular options from Away. Truly, if you need a new suitcase for short travel, you're going to have a hard time finding a better option than this one.

READ AWAY VS. MONOS LUGGAGE

ThermoWorks Thermapen One
Now 18% off
$82 AT THERMOWORKS

Making sure your foods have the proper internal temperature is integral to good cooking, especially for grilling meats. This thermometer is arguably the best all-around option and can give you pinpoint-accurate temp readings in just a couple of seconds.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GRILLING ACCESSORIES

The Bruvi Bundle
Now 13% off
$348 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

This unique coffee-making device can craft regular coffee, expresso, cold brew and more. Basically, if there's a kind of coffee you want, the Bruvi can make it. And it can make it very, very well.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS

Vessel Helix One-Hitter
Now 20% off
$52 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

With its unique smoke-cooling chamber tech and precision-crafted brass construction, this sleek and discreet one-hitter tops our list of the best you can buy — and with very, very good reason.

READ ABOUT THE BEST ONE-HITTER PIPES

Taylor Stitch The Apres Pant
Now 45% off
$65 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Is there ever really a bad time to get cozy? Maybe. But you'll be finding every excuse if you pick up Taylor Stitch's Apres Pants, which are some of the best lounge bottoms around.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SWEATPANTS

