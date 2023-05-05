Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Bake Indoors, Bake Outdoors: Meet the Ooni Volt 12
3
The Joys of a Cheap American Military Watch
4
Ford Could Have a Wild New SUV Feature Coming
5
Find Yourself on Island Time in the Outer Banks

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: 25% Off Q Timex Watches, a Balmuda Toaster Deal & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
collage of a lawn mower, a watch, and an alarm clock

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Q Timex M79 Automatic 40mm Watch
Now 25% off
$217 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

What helps this version of Timex's fan-favorite Q lineup stand out — besides its spot-on retro styling and sleek integrated bracelet — is that it has an automatic movement keeping it ticking. That means you'll never have to wind it or replace the battery.

READ ABOUT HOW TO BUY A TIMEX WATCH

Loftie Alarm Clock
Now 20% off
$119 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

While this alarm clock looks a little like an old-school model — the kind your parents might have had in the '70s — it's actually modern and loaded with features like a meditation mode, white noise and subscription-free updates.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SMART ALARM CLOCKS

Ego Power+ LM2102SP-A 21-Inch Self-Propelled Electric Lawn Mower
Ace
Now 29% off
$499 AT ACE HARDWARE

Although this is a slightly different model, it's very similar to our top pick for the best self-propelled electric lawnmower. And it'll make cleaning up your yard a snap — made even easier by its dual batteries, offering a massive 65-minute runtime.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SELF-PROPELLED LAWNMOWERS

Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifying Fan
Now 33% off
$280 AT DYSON

This two-in-one futuristic-looking Dyson tower fan purifies and cools the air in your room. It oscillates, has a remote control and you can easily clean it or change the filter.

THESE ARE THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

FollowPaw AirTag Dog Collar
Now 33% off
$48 AT GO.SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Made with durable cork leather, this dog collar is a convenient, discreet way to make sure you know where your dog is at all times. Simply stash an Apple AirTag in the collar's no-slip pocket.

WE FOUND THE BEST AIRTAG ACCESSORIES FOR YOUR PET

Balmuda Toaster
Huckberry
Now 10% off
$269 AT GO.SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Unlike a traditional toaster, the Balmuda uses steam to keep your bread or other food moist while it toasts. The toaster oven is sleek and elegant, while also giving you the perfect, crispy bite.

WE TESTED THE BEST TOASTERS

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals of Note
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss