Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Best Deals: An Exclusive E-Bike Deal, 30% Off Floyd Furniture & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
collage of a couch chair, a bike, and a wallet

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Patagonia Lightweight All-Wear Hemp Volley Shorts
Patagonia
Now 51% off
$37 AT PATAGONIA

With a 7-inch inseam and breathable fabric, these are possibly the most comfortable shorts for any summer activity — and they're 50 percent off in two colors right now.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CASUAL SHORTS

Yamazaki Home Bedside Table
Bespoke Post
Now 19% off
$89 AT BESPOKE POST

Crafted from a combination of wood and steel, this handsome, minimalist bedside table was designed specifically to pair with beds that sit a bit lower. It's also the perfect place to stash your phone, alarm clock, reading materials, remote controls and more.

CHECK OUT MORE FURNITURE SALES

Ridge Gunmetal Wallet
Ridge
Now 20% off
$76 AT RIDGE.COM

Just in time for Father's Day gifting, save $19 on this indestructible metal wallet from Ridge. It comes in 12 colors and 3 configurations, meaning that you can get Dad something fit to his style.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WALLETS

Super73 S2
Super73
Now 12% off
$2,895 AT SUPER73.COM

Save a super rare $400 on the Bone White colorway of Super73's fantastic S2 bike, which gets up to 75 miles per charge and can go over 20 mph.

READ ABOUT THE BEST E-BIKES

Beats
Beats Fit Pro Earbuds
Amazon
$200 AT AMAZON

Outfitted with an Apple H1 chip, these earbuds feature all the connectivity of AirPods but come in a package much more suited for working out and getting active.

READ MORE ABOUT EARBUDS

