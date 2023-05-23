Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
By Gear Patrol
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Moment MTW Fanny Sling 2L
Now 14% off
$60 AT SHOPMOMENT.COM

Our favorite crossbody bag you can buy, Moment's sling looks as good as it performs, with a weatherproof construction, recycled materials, multiple pockets and pouches for organizational purposes, a handy shoulder strap and much, much more.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CROSSBODY BAGS

Kamado Joe BJ24RHC Big Joe II Charcoal Grill
Now 12% off
$1,499 AT AMAZON

Grilling season is in full swing and, especially if you love traditional charcoal cooking, you're not going to find a more iconic and effective grill than this one from Kamado Joe. From steaks to kebabs, this ceramic powerhouse will get it done right every time.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CHARCOAL GRILLS

Sony WH-1000XM5 ANC Headphones
Now 13% off
$348 AT AMAZON

Our top pick for the best all-around noise-canceling headphones you can buy, Sony's WH-1000XM5s are a great deal even when the price isn't knocked down by $50 — which it is right now. If you're planning to travel, either long-distance or just a short commute, these cans are a must-have.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NOISE-CANCELING HEADPHONES

Vuori Kore Short
Now 21% off
$54 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Vuori kind of took the world by storm recently and is now a favored brand among gym and outdoor folk. And while all of the brand's gym- and lounge-ready offerings are great, the Kore Shorts might be one of the best overall with their classic fit, versatile materials and breathable liner.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

Salomon X Ultra 4 Mid Gore-Tex Hiking Boots
$165 AT REI

These actually top our list of picks for the best hiking boots you can buy, making them a veritable steal at 25 percent off. And what do you get in exchange? A grippy outsole, superb ankle support, a waterproof and durable upper, plenty of support — the list just keeps going.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BOOTS

