Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Best Deals: Fellow Coffee Gear on Sale, Save on a Whiskey Decanter & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures the five best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
style
Flint and Tinder

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle
Now 15% off
$140 AT FELLOWPRODUCTS.COM

Combining this iconic gooseneck style with fast-heating, customizable tech, Fellow has made one of the best electric kettles you can buy. Whether you're a pour-over coffee fan or strictly a tea drinker, the beautifully-designed Stagg Kettle is definitely worth the splurge.

READ MORE ABOUT OUR FAVORITE ELECTRIC KETTLES

Whiskey Peaks Denali Decanter
Now 31% off
$45 AT HUCKBERRY.COM

Whether you're scoping out an early Father's Day gift on a budget or you just want to elevate your own whiskey game, this mountain-themed decanter is elegant, timeless and rarely discounted.

THESE ARE THE BEST WHISKEY GIFTS FOR FATHER'S DAY

Flint and Tinder Wool-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Now 20% off
$286 AT HUCKBERRY.COM

One of Huckberry's bestselling jackets and our all-time favorite, this waxed trucker is rugged, water-resistant and very warm thanks to its wool lining. Summer may be on its way, but it's a great time to save on this classic piece of outerwear.

THESE ARE THE BEST WAXED CANVAS JACKETS

Saatva Classic Mattress
Now 15% off
$1,695 AT SAATVA.COM

Our pick for the all-around best mattress, Saatva's Classic is a worthwhile investment, especially when you can score a discount like this. It comes with a 180-day trial period, 15-year warranty, great edge support and a luxurious pillow top.

HERE ARE THE BEST MEMORIAL DAY MATTRESS DEALS

Genesis E-325s 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill
Now 18% off
$899 AT HOMEDEPOT.COM

Our top pick for the best gas grill you can buy, this Weber benefits from a large cooking area, simple controls, easy cleanup and so much more. Even its close competitors pale in comparison to this all-around powerhouse gas grill. And that makes it perfect for summer.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GAS GRILLS

