Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Best Deals: Over Half Off a Top Home Sauna, Sonos Speakers on Sale & More

By Gear Patrol
collage of hyperice massage sonos speaker and sling bag
Gear Patrol Staff

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Almost Heaven Salem 2 Sauna
Now 53% off
$4,236 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Did you know that you could get your very own highly-rated sauna delivered to your home so that you might hop in for a quick sweat session whenever you want? Well, with the Almost Heaven Salem 2 — which has made our list of the best saunas you can buy — that steamy dream is a very real possibility.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR SAUNAS

Hypervolt 2 Pro
Now 21% off
$259 AT HYPERICE

Already the best Theragun alternative for people on a budget, the Hypervolt 2 is even cheaper during this sale. And you still get industry-leading power, battery life, and a bunch of accessories with this top-notch percussive massager.

READ OUR HYPERICE VS. THERAGUN HEAD-TO-HEAD

Sonos Roam
Now 25% off
$134 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

Our top pick for the best upgrade portable Bluetooth speaker you can buy, this tiny titan imbues the fidelity that Sonos is famous for into a much more portable format. Plus, it comes with IP67 waterproofing, 10 hours of battery life and a lot more.

READ OUR COMPLETE SONOS BUYING GUIDE

Bellroy Venture Sling 6L Ecopak Edition
Now 30% off
$105 AT BELLROY

A special version of one of our favorite crossbody bags you can buy, this version of Bellroy's Venture Sling is made from 100% recycled fabric made from Challenge Sailcloth — which means it is ultralight, waterproof, puncture- and scratch-resistant and so much more.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CROSSBODY BAGS

LifeStraw Peak Water Filter Straw
LifeStraw
Now 20% off
$20 AT SKIMRESOURCES.COM

With its ability to filter out 99.99% of all waterborne particulates, bacteria and more, this pocketable personal water filter could literally save your life out on the trails. If you're going to be hiking this spring and summer, you should definitely have one in your pack at all times.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PURIFYING WATER BOTTLES

