Today's Top Stories
1
The 50 Best Gifts for Men
2
The Best Everyday Gadget Gift Ideas Under $50
3
The Best Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life
4
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Every Guy
5
The Gifts Gear Patrol Staffers Want This Year

Prep for a Cozy Winter with Brooklinen's Post-Christmas Sale

Brooklinen is offering 15% off sitewide for a very short time.

sheets
Brooklinen

It may be after Christmas, but the internet's favorite sheets (which make great gifts) are calling. And they're all 15 percent off. Whether you've been eyeballing a cozy new comforter to get you through winter or want to ditch your old sweats and class up your WFH wardrobe, Brooklinen has you covered. Plus, the loungewear is a whopping 25 percent off instead. Alongside classic sheet sets and duvet covers, the Brooklyn-based bedding maker also offers clutch hygge items like a weighted blanket and quick-drying waffle towels.

If you're not sure what you're looking for but think it's time to invest in some new linens to prep for a cozy winter, we chose some of our favorites from the sale and dropped them below to get you started. The deal is applied at checkout, so there's no discount code to worry about.

SHOP NOW

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Luxe Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen
Brooklinen brooklinen.com
$135.00
SHOP NOW

MSRP $159, Save 15%

Waffle Bath Sheets
Brooklinen
Brooklinen brooklinen.com
$67.00
SHOP NOW

MSRP $79, Save 15%

Down Alternative Comforter
Brooklinen
Brooklinen brooklinen.com
$212.00
SHOP NOW

MSRP $249, Save 15%

Bergen Jogger
Brooklinen
Brooklinen brooklinen.com
$56.00
SHOP NOW

MSRP $75, Save 15%

Weighted Comforter
Brooklinen
Brooklinen brooklinen.com
$297.00
SHOP NOW

MSRP $350, Save 15%

The 11 Best Sheets to Buy in 2020
best sheets 2020
Brooklinen

READ THIS STORY

This definitive guide to the best sheets of 2020 answers everything you need to know to buy better bedding this year.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Save at Least 50% at Filson’s Winter Sale
Bye Bye, Hill City. Hello 50% Off
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Huckberry's End of Year Sale Is Here
How to Get a Discount at Warby Parker
Save $100 on Dyson's V10 Cordless Vacuum
The Internet's Favorite Pan Is Cheaper Than Ever
Enjoy Deep Discounts on Everlane to Close out 2020
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Save Big on the Ultimate Survival Bag Right Now
46 Style Deals Actually Worth Shopping Right Now