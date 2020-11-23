Today's Top Stories
17 Style Deals Actually Worth Shopping Right Now

From burly boots to baby-soft sweaters and everything in-between, these are the most stylish goods on sale right now.

By Gerald Ortiz
best style deals
Courtesy

Gather 'round, it's time for your tri-weekly dose of style deal content. Ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, sale sections are brimming with the most killer duds, discounted or not. Everything from waxed cotton jackets to beefy boots to classy watches and more.

Sitewide Sales

Adidas — Save 30%
Banana RepublicSave 50%
BarbourSave 55%
BattenwearSave up to 50%
Blue In GreenSave up to 50%
BonobosSave up to 72%
Brooks BrothersSave up to 70%
ClarksSave up to 60%
ConverseSave up to 35%
Cole HaanSave up to 70%
CorridorSave up to 45%
DockersSave up to 60%
East DaneSave up to 70%
EverlaneSave up to 50%
FahertySave 60%
Freemans Sporting Club — Save up to 50%
Gap — Save 50% + extra 10% w/ code 'GAPFRIDAY'
Hill City — Save 50%
Huckberry — Save up to 70%
IndochinoSave up to 40%
J.CrewSave extra 60% w/ code 'WHYWAIT'
Levi’sSave 40% w/ code 'BLUESTREAK'
MadewellSave 30%
Matches FashionSave up to 50%
Neiman MarcusSave 40%
NikeSave up to 40%
NordstromSave up to 60%
PatagoniaSave up to 50%
OuterknownSave up to 70%
RaenSave up to 70%
Stag ProvisionsSave 25%
Tanner GoodsSave up to 60%
Taylor StitchSave 30%
Todd SnyderSave up to 72%
UniqloSave 60%

Notable Deals

Barbour Bedale Jacket
jacket
END.

$400 $199

SHOP NOW

Save 50%: More like Barbour Bedeal.

Paul Smith Checked Wool Bucket Hat
hat
Matches Fashion

$130 $78

SHOP NOW

Save 40%: Winter's not all about beanies.

Everlane Cashmere Blend Sweater
sweater
Nordstrom Rack

$98 $70

SHOP NOW

Save 28%: Everyone deserves a little cashmere.

Polo Ralph Lauren Cable Knit Socks
socks
East Dane

$14 $10

SHOP NOW

Save 30%: These stockings are stuffing more in your wallet.

Grenson Rocco Boots
boots
East Dane

$420 $294

SHOP NOW

Save 30%: Boots as handsome as these make me want to go for a hike.

Begg & Co Two Tone Cashmere Beanie
beanie
Matches Fashion

$130 $78

SHOP NOW

Save 40%: Two tones for (almost) the price of one.

Raen Aren Sunglasses
sunglasses
Raen

$140 $84

SHOP NOW

Save 40%: Don't forget to peep the wild sale over at Raen.

J.Crew Ludlow Top Coat
jacket
J.Crew

$548 $279

SHOP NOW

Save 50%: Waiting for Black Friday sales is overrated.

Uniqlo Premium Lambswool Sweater
sweater
Uniqlo

$40 $30

SHOP NOW

Save 25%: Gotta get the sunshine wherever you can these days.

Hamilton Pilot Pioneer Automatic Bracelet Watch
watch
Nordstrom Rack

$1,895 $950

SHOP NOW

Save 49%: It's about time you get yourself a decent watch.

Portuguese Flannel Labura Corduroy Chore Jacket
jacket
East Dane

$165 $116

SHOP NOW

Save 30%: Our choice for the best overall chore coat just got even better.

The North Face Insulated Scarf
scarf
East Dane

$150 $105

SHOP NOW

Save 30%: Warmup while you scarf down the savings.

Hill City Hydrofleece Hoodie
jacket
Huckberry

$158 $95

SHOP NOW

Save 53%: Get in on one of our favorite brands before they're gone for good. Like, for-good-for-good.

Madewell Heavyweight Twill Perfect Shirt
shirt
Madewell

$88 $62

SHOP NOW

Save 30%: Plaid perfection.

Sun Buddies Lubna Sunglasses
sunglasses
Matches Fashion

$155 $93

SHOP NOW

Save 40%: Clearly, a good deal.

Levi's 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans
levis 501 just get this
Levis

$60 $35

SHOP NOW

Save 40%: The true blue, real deal.

Clarks Beeswax Desert Boot
shoes
Zappos

$150 $96

SHOP NOW

Save 36%: A classic boot should always be in your wardrobe.

