17 Style Deals Actually Worth Shopping Right Now

Gather 'round, it's time for your tri-weekly dose of style deal content. Ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, sale sections are brimming with the most killer duds , discounted or not. Everything from waxed cotton jackets to beefy boots to classy watches and more.

Barbour Bedale Jacket END. $400 $199 SHOP NOW Save 50%: More like Barbour Bedeal.

Paul Smith Checked Wool Bucket Hat Matches Fashion $130 $78 SHOP NOW Save 40%: Winter's not all about beanies.

Everlane Cashmere Blend Sweater Nordstrom Rack $98 $70 SHOP NOW Save 28%: Everyone deserves a little cashmere.

Polo Ralph Lauren Cable Knit Socks East Dane $14 $10 SHOP NOW Save 30%: These stockings are stuffing more in your wallet.

Grenson Rocco Boots East Dane $420 $294 SHOP NOW Save 30%: Boots as handsome as these make me want to go for a hike.

Begg & Co Two Tone Cashmere Beanie Matches Fashion $130 $78 SHOP NOW Save 40%: Two tones for (almost) the price of one.

Raen Aren Sunglasses Raen $140 $84 SHOP NOW Save 40%: Don't forget to peep the wild sale over at Raen.

J.Crew Ludlow Top Coat J.Crew $548 $279 SHOP NOW Save 50%: Waiting for Black Friday sales is overrated.

Uniqlo Premium Lambswool Sweater Uniqlo $40 $30 SHOP NOW Save 25%: Gotta get the sunshine wherever you can these days.

Hamilton Pilot Pioneer Automatic Bracelet Watch Nordstrom Rack $1,895 $950 SHOP NOW Save 49%: It's about time you get yourself a decent watch.

Portuguese Flannel Labura Corduroy Chore Jacket East Dane $165 $116 SHOP NOW Save 30%: Our choice for the best overall chore coat just got even better.

The North Face Insulated Scarf East Dane $150 $105 SHOP NOW Save 30%: Warmup while you scarf down the savings.

Hill City Hydrofleece Hoodie Huckberry $158 $95 SHOP NOW Save 53%: Get in on one of our favorite brands before they're gone for good. Like, for-good-for-good.

Madewell Heavyweight Twill Perfect Shirt Madewell $88 $62 SHOP NOW Save 30%: Plaid perfection.

Sun Buddies Lubna Sunglasses Matches Fashion $155 $93 SHOP NOW Save 40%: Clearly, a good deal.

Levi's 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans Levis $60 $35 SHOP NOW Save 40%: The true blue, real deal.

Clarks Beeswax Desert Boot Zappos $150 $96 SHOP NOW Save 36%: A classic boot should always be in your wardrobe.

