Beautiful Home Storage Solutions Are on Sale All Week

Ditch the old plastic bins you've been keeping around the house for something from Open Spaces that you don't have to hide.

open spaces
Open Spaces

If you're anything like us, your home is probably a bit more cluttered than we'd like to admit. Not only that, it seems like any effort we make to declutter is just as unsightly as it was before, just semi-organized. Open Spaces is here to fix that. With products that organize and actually look good, it is easy to ditch the clear plastic bins you've been using in the bathroom and the cheap storage under your bed for something better. The best part is, for Cyber Week, Open Spaces is marking down their prices down 20% sitewide.

Using responsible materials and timeless design, Open Spaces makes products that tidy up any room in your home, whether you're storing your big winter blankets or just trying to spruce up the countertops in your kitchen.

Open Spaces Medium Storage Bins
Open Spaces
Open Spaces getopenspaces.com
$46 $37 (20% off)

These bins look good and can store anything in any room. Leave them open for tall items or pick up optional wood lids for stacking. 

Open Spaces Underbed Storage
Open Spaces
Open Spaces getopenspaces.com
$128 $102 (20% off)

Made from grey felt and finished with handsome leather handles, you can fill up unused space beneath your bed and sofa with style. 

Open Spaces Entryway Rack
Open Spaces
Open Spaces getopenspaces.com
$138 $110 (20% off)

This rack keeps your shoes from piling up or works as a bookshelf to fill some empty space in your living room. 

Open Spaces Nesting Trays
Open Spaces
Open Spaces getopenspaces.com
$42 $34 (20% off)

These trays declutter any space — from the kitchen counter to your bedside table. 

Open Spaces Medium Wire Baskets
Open Spaces
Open Spaces getopenspaces.com
$56 $45 (20% off)

These baskets work in any room, whether you're storing cleaning supplies or tidying up the pantry. 

Open Spaces Shelf Risers
Open Spaces
Open Spaces getopenspaces.com
$54.00
$54 $43 (20% off)

Utilize your storage space with these versatile risers. 

Open Spaces Large Felt Storage Bins
Open Spaces
Open Spaces getopenspaces.com
$74 $59 (20% off)

Pet toys, towels, sports equipment — these bins can hide even the most unsightly household objects.  

