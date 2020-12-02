Staub's Legendary Cast-Iron Cookware Is Deeply Discounted Right Now
Get the best of the best from the French-made brand at Sur La Table this week.
Sur La Table is having a huge sale on cookware this week and the highlight has to be the deep discounts on Staub's French-made cast iron offerings. Not only does cast iron look good and hold up like nothing else, it provides excellent heat transfer, browning and searing to perfection. This sale isn't limited to skillets, however. You can snag a saucepan perfect for winter soups, a grill pan that brings the barbecue inside or a whole cookware set. With deals upwards of 70 percent off, you don't want to miss this rare sale.
$250 $140 (44% off)
Whether you're searing steak or baking cornbread, this skillet is a must have in every kitchen.
$457 $150 (69% off)
This five-star reviewed cast-iron cooking vessel is perfect for stews, soups, casseroles, roasts and braises.
$371 $170 (54% off)
This pan cooks just about everything and doubles as a handsome serving dish.
$286 $160 (44% off)
Get exceptional heat transfer from this chef-approved baking dish.
$286 $176 (38% off)
Simmer your favorite pasta sauce or steam veggies to perfection with this saucepan that pours like a dream.
$286 $160 (44% off)
With temperatures dropping, you might want to turn up the heat inside and do some grilling on the stove.
$729 $336 (54% off)
Want to just pick everything up in one fell swoop? Snag this set to solve just about any problem in the cookbook.