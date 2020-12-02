Today's Top Stories
Staub's Legendary Cast-Iron Cookware Is Deeply Discounted Right Now

Get the best of the best from the French-made brand at Sur La Table this week.

staub
Sur La Table

Sur La Table is having a huge sale on cookware this week and the highlight has to be the deep discounts on Staub's French-made cast iron offerings. Not only does cast iron look good and hold up like nothing else, it provides excellent heat transfer, browning and searing to perfection. This sale isn't limited to skillets, however. You can snag a saucepan perfect for winter soups, a grill pan that brings the barbecue inside or a whole cookware set. With deals upwards of 70 percent off, you don't want to miss this rare sale.

SHOP NOW

Staub Skillet, 10-inch
Sur La Table
Staub surlatable.com
SHOP NOW

$250 $140 (44% off)

Whether you're searing steak or baking cornbread, this skillet is a must have in every kitchen. 

READ OUR CAST-IRON SKILLET GUIDE

Staub Round Cocotte 4qt.
Sur La Table
Staub surlatable.com
SHOP NOW

$457 $150 (69% off)

This five-star reviewed cast-iron cooking vessel is perfect for stews, soups, casseroles, roasts and braises. 

WHICH BRAND MAKES THE BEST DUTCH OVEN?

Staub Heritage All-Day Pan
Sur La Table
Staub surlatable.com
SHOP NOW

$371 $170 (54% off)

This pan cooks just about everything and doubles as a handsome serving dish. 

Staub Oval Baker 4qt.
Sur La Table
Staub surlatable.com
SHOP NOW

$286 $160 (44% off)

Get exceptional heat transfer from this chef-approved baking dish. 

HOW TO SEASON A CAST-IRON SKILLET

Staub Vintage 2qt Saucepan
Sur La Table
Staub surlatable.com
SHOP NOW

$286 $176 (38% off)

Simmer your favorite pasta sauce or steam veggies to perfection with this saucepan that pours like a dream. 

Staub Square Grill Pan
Sur La Table
Staub surlatable.com
SHOP NOW

$286 $160 (44% off)

With temperatures dropping, you might want to turn up the heat inside and do some grilling on the stove. 

THE BEST CAST IRON STORAGE SOLUTION

Staub 3-Piece Enameled Cast-Iron Cookware Set
Sur La Table
Staub surlatable.com
SHOP NOW

$729 $336 (54% off)

Want to just pick everything up in one fell swoop? Snag this set to solve just about any problem in the cookbook.  

READ OUR KITCHEN UPGRADE GUIDE

