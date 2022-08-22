Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

With the introduction of its groundbreaking ad strategy in the 60s, SeaVees made its mark — bringing sophistication to casual footwear. The brand was created to deliver laid-back California style to the masses with sneakers that were nice enough for a dinner party but as easy to wear as a sneaker. One look at today's footwear landscape and you'll know that SeaVees was successful.

SeaVees offers up shoes that are ideal for summer months but also double as a comfy house shoe for the winter — they're easy to wear, go with anything and never go out of style. Right now, you can get up to 60 percent off at the brand for its Endless Summer Sale. But head over now because sizes are limited.

