These Solid Everyday Sneakers Are Now Up to 60% Off at Seavees' End of Summer Sale

Seavees' casual yet effortlessly stylish shoes are perfect for weekend errands or wearing around the house.

By Grace Cooper
seavees
Seavees

With the introduction of its groundbreaking ad strategy in the 60s, SeaVees made its mark — bringing sophistication to casual footwear. The brand was created to deliver laid-back California style to the masses with sneakers that were nice enough for a dinner party but as easy to wear as a sneaker. One look at today's footwear landscape and you'll know that SeaVees was successful.

SeaVees offers up shoes that are ideal for summer months but also double as a comfy house shoe for the winter — they're easy to wear, go with anything and never go out of style. Right now, you can get up to 60 percent off at the brand for its Endless Summer Sale. But head over now because sizes are limited.

Legend Sneaker
Seavees
$78 $55 (30% OFF)

Ames Sneaker
Seavees
$88 $44 (50% OFF)

Hawthorne Slip On
Seavees
$78 $47 (40% OFF)

Legend Sneaker
Seavees
$88 $44 (50% OFF)

Del Mar Espadrille
Seavees
$85 $53 (40% off)

