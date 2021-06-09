Today's Top Stories
1
Why Is Buying a Used Bike Online So Difficult?
2
The Best Gifts for Dads That Love to DIY
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
5
This Could Be the Perfect Summer Watch

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Headed on Vacation? Shop These Luggage Sales Before You Go

You're probably planning your first post-pandemic vacation. Why not get some new luggage to take with you?

big navy blue travel suitcase being held by an unrecognizable person in a bags and accessories store
EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHERGetty Images

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

After spending the past year and change at home, it is no secret that we're all itching to head out on vacation. Airline travel is picking back up, beaches are busy and a hot summer is sure to inspire people to get out and about for the first time in a while.

Your old luggage is likely gathering dust and getting crushed in your closet under the stairs, so why not treat yourself to a suitcase or duffle? Your next trip is the perfect maiden voyage for a new bag — you need something nice to fit all of those new accessories and essentials you've bought. Right now, Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack have a ton of luggage sales, all ranging in price and discount, with some marked down by over 70 percent. We rounded up some of our favorites that are on sale right now. Bon voyage!

SHOP NOW: NORDSTROM SHOP NOW: NORDSTROM RACK

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Weatherproof Rolling Carry-on Bag
Nordstrom
Filson nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$1,695 $650 (61% off)

V4 Collection 31-Inch Extended Trip Expandable Spinner Packing Case
Nordstrom
Tumi nordstrom.com
SHOP NOW

$750 $525 (30% off)

Dryden 36L Rolling 2-Wheel Carry-On Bag
Nordstrom
Filson nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$325 $180 (45% off)

Geo Hardshell 24-Inch Spinner Luggage
Nordstrom
Samsonite nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$260 $90 (65% off)

Hardside Spinner 28-Inch Suitcase
Nordstrom
Samsonite nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$480 $170 (64% off)

Merge 31-Inch Wheeled Duffle Bag
Nordstrom
Tumi nordstrom.com
SHOP NOW

$895 $715 (20% off)

Dawson Leather Duffel
Nordstrom
Filson nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$1,395 $800 (42% off)

Tegra-Lite Max Short Trip 26-Inch Expandable Four Wheel Packing Case
Nordstrom
Tumi nordstrom.com
SHOP NOW

$995 $795 (20% off)

24-Inch Hardshell Spinner Luggage
Nordstrom
Samsonite nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$260 $90 (65% off)

Cedar 26-Inch Softside Spinner
Nordstrom
Travelers Choice nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$140 $60 (57% off)

Rollmaster Lite 24-Inch Expandable Hardside Spinner Luggage
Nordstrom
Travelpro nordstromrack.com
SHOP NOW

$360 $100 (72% off)

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Travel and Adventure
This Sweet Bag Is a Black Hole Duffel in Disguise
The Best Camera Backpacks of 2021
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Rapha Releases Its First Mountain Bike Collection
The 13 Best Camping Chairs of 2021
This Might Be Your Perfect Travel Shirt
My Favorite New Piece of Hiking Gear Is Very Nerdy
How to Use the Internet to Learn Outdoor Skills
This Clever Item Could Save Your Next Camping Trip
How to Camp without a Tent (and Why You Should)
This New Photo Backpack Is Perfect for Adventures