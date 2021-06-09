Headed on Vacation? Shop These Luggage Sales Before You Go

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

After spending the past year and change at home, it is no secret that we're all itching to head out on vacation. Airline travel is picking back up, beaches are busy and a hot summer is sure to inspire people to get out and about for the first time in a while.

Your old luggage is likely gathering dust and getting crushed in your closet under the stairs, so why not treat yourself to a suitcase or duffle? Your next trip is the perfect maiden voyage for a new bag — you need something nice to fit all of those new accessories and essentials you've bought. Right now, Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack have a ton of luggage sales, all ranging in price and discount, with some marked down by over 70 percent. We rounded up some of our favorites that are on sale right now. Bon voyage!

SHOP NOW: NORDSTROM SHOP NOW: NORDSTROM RACK