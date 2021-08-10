Today's Top Stories
1
Say Goodbye to These Beers before Its Too Late
2
Score Top Gear Up to 50 Percent Off at Backcountry
3
You Can Order Our Beer Online in Over 30 States
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
G-SHOCK's GBD200 Fitness Watch Is Feature-Rich

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

These Hamilton Watches Are on Sale at Nordstrom Rack

A few of our favorites are discounted, including the Khaki Field and Jazzmaster.

By Will Porter
hamilton
Hamilton

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

If you're just getting into watches and want something better than your Timex or you're an experienced watch enthusiast looking for a hard-wearing daily driver, Hamilton is probably top of the list. Its timepieces fall into the sweet spot of quality and price point, making them some of the most accessible premium watches you can buy. Right now you can pick up a few Hamiltons for a great discount at Nordstrom Rack.

Among the watches on sale are a few of our favorites, including the automatic Khaki Field watch and a couple of Jazzmasters that go with any outfit. We highlighted a few of the best deals below.

SAVE NOW

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Hamilton Khaki Pilot Pioneer Automatic
Nordstrom Rack
SAVE NOW

$1,845 $900 (51% OFF)

Hamilson Jazzmaster Small Second Auto
Nordstrom Rack
SAVE NOW

$1,145 $570 (50% OFF)

Hamilton Khaki Field Leather Strap
Nordstrom Rack
SAVE NOW

$795 $430 (45% OFF)

Jazzmaster Automatic Leather Strap
Nordstrom Rack
SAVE NOW

$1,095 $545 (50% OFF)

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Get the 2021 iPad Pro for $100 off at Amazon
This Highly Touted Sous Vide Cooker Is on Sale
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
Need Some New Boots? These Danners Are on Sale
Save Hundreds on Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair
A Bunch of Premium Cookware Is on Sale
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
The Reebok Nano X1 Is on Sale for the First Time
Shop the Best Deals on Outdoor and Camping Gear
Flint and Tinder's Unlined Waxed Jacket Is 35% off