These Hamilton Watches Are on Sale at Nordstrom Rack

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

If you're just getting into watches and want something better than your Timex or you're an experienced watch enthusiast looking for a hard-wearing daily driver, Hamilton is probably top of the list. Its timepieces fall into the sweet spot of quality and price point, making them some of the most accessible premium watches you can buy. Right now you can pick up a few Hamiltons for a great discount at Nordstrom Rack.

Among the watches on sale are a few of our favorites, including the automatic Khaki Field watch and a couple of Jazzmasters that go with any outfit. We highlighted a few of the best deals below.

SAVE NOW