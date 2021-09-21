Save up to 60% on Home, EDC and Style Picks at Bespoke Post

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

We've talked about Bespoke Post a bit in the past here at Gear Patrol — we even rated it as one of the best subscription boxes that you can buy. Something we haven't touched on, however, is what Bespoke Post does beyond its stellar subscriptions: its webshop is well-curated and offers some surprisingly good finds. The shop is packed with high-quality EDC goods like knives, pens and pocket tools; style picks from Taylor Stitch and Rhythm; plus home goods like sauces, spices and even some furniture.

One of the best things about Bespoke Post is its curation and commitment to unearthing the smaller brands. This means that the site is not only worth shopping, but a place to visit if you just need some inspiration or want to discover new gear. To make all this even sweeter, there is a huge sale section at BP right now with deals up to 60 percent off. A few of our favorites are below, but be sure you head to the site to get the full experience.

SAVE NOW