Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
These 3 R&R Florida Vacays Are Calling Your Name
3
Meet the Best New Weed Vape, the Pax Plus
4
Do You Know How to Avoid "Survival Mode" Outdoors?
5
Adventure Harder With Reliable Travel Insurance

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Hosting for the Super Bowl? Cut Down on Prep Time with an Air Fryer (on Sale)

Get the perfect crispy bite with these discounted air fryers — including some editor-favorites.

By Grace Cooper
a dinner prepared with an air fryer
Ninja

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

If you haven't jumped on the air fryer bandwagon yet, then now is the perfect time to invest in one for a fraction of the cost — especially with Super Bowl Sunday right around the corner. Unlike some seemingly "magical" kitchen appliances, air fryers live up to the hype by cutting down cooking time and making your food extra crispy without the extra oil, which is perfect for bulk prepping game day appetizers and snacks. And you'll find that there are several types and sizes of air fryers, so you can buy the one that best fits your budget and available counter space.

Right now, there are a bunch of deals on these handy kitchen appliances from a variety of retailers, including from big brands like Instant Pot, Philips, Ninja and more. So browse at your leisure, but don't take too long — great deals like this are known to quickly come and go.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Instant Pot
8qt Vortex Plus Dual Basket Air Fryer
Now 15% off
$170 AT TARGET
Philips Airfryer Essential Collection XL
Now 25% off
$150 AT WILLIAMS SONOMA
Ninja
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Courtesy
Now 24% off
$99 AT AMAZON
Instant Omni Pro 18L Toaster Oven and Air Fryer
Now 17% off
$250 AT WILLIAMS SONOMA
Gourmia
Gourmia Digital Stainless Steel Toaster Oven Air Fryer
Now 27% off
$80 AT TARGET
Cosori Air Fryer
Now 20% off
$80 AT AMAZON
Instant Pot
Instant Pot Vortex Plus 10-Quart Air Fryer
Now 20% off
$120 AT AMAZON
Ultrean
Ultrean Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart
Now 26% off
$71 AT AMAZON
Instant Pot
Instant Pot Pro Crisp Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer
Now 26% off
$200 AT WILLIAMS SONOMA
Finally in the Market for an Air Fryer? These are the 6 Best to Buy
instant vortex plus air fryer
Instant Pot

We didn't get the hype about air fryers — and then we tried one.

LEARN MORE

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Save Big on AirPods Pro Right Now
Score Up to 80% Off at Outerknown
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Shop the Best Mattress Deals Online Right Now
Get 30% Off the Best Air Purifier You Can Buy
Save Tons on Patagonia Gear & Apparel Right Now
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
These Are the Best Grill Deals on the Web
The Coffee Table Book of Your Dreams Is on Sale
The Best Deals at Backcountry's Semiannual Sale
Here Are the Best Super Bowl Deals on New TVs