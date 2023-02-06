Hosting for the Super Bowl? Cut Down on Prep Time with an Air Fryer (on Sale)

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

If you haven't jumped on the air fryer bandwagon yet, then now is the perfect time to invest in one for a fraction of the cost — especially with Super Bowl Sunday right around the corner. Unlike some seemingly "magical" kitchen appliances, air fryers live up to the hype by cutting down cooking time and making your food extra crispy without the extra oil, which is perfect for bulk prepping game day appetizers and snacks. And you'll find that there are several types and sizes of air fryers, so you can buy the one that best fits your budget and available counter space.

Right now, there are a bunch of deals on these handy kitchen appliances from a variety of retailers, including from big brands like Instant Pot, Philips, Ninja and more. So browse at your leisure, but don't take too long — great deals like this are known to quickly come and go.