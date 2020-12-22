Let the Best New Fitness Gear of the Month Inspire Your 2021 Resolutions

In less than two weeks, 2020 will (finally) come to its inevitable close. Every new year kindles hope and desire for change, but the feelings are palpable this time around. Resolutions are bound to look a little different, though — for instance, a recent survey by RunRepeat revealed that only 15 percent of current gym members believe such a membership is the best way to take on their fitness goals (compared to 41 percent at the start of this year). The majority see outdoor activities as a far more favorable option, even compared to home gym gear.

Whatever your method, here's a tip for any fitness-related New Year resolutions: make them now. That way, when January 1, 2021 dawns — okay, January 2 — you can hit the ground running (or cycling, or climbing or lifting). Looking for inspiration? Check out December's best new fitness gear releases.

Roark Run Amok Collection

The appearance of trail running gear often matches its tech-first purpose. Put plainly, it's usually either bright or bland. Roark's first run collection is neither. It looks more like a streetwear drop than anything you'd don for an ultramarathon — which is probably why this tie-dye tee is all but sold out — and that means that your running gear can also be your around-town gear.

Price: $42+

Oakley Sutro Lite

Oakley removed most of the frame from its popular Sutro cycling shades to make the new Lite version. The company imagined them for urban bike riders, and they're still sporty, but nobody would blame you for rocking them daily, riding or not.

Price: $176

Hyperlite Mountain Gear Approach Bag

Hyperlite Mountain Gear imagined its 33.5-liter Approach Bag for outdoor gear, but it's the perfect size to use as a gym bag. What's more, its made of that Hyperlite standby, Dyneema, a space-age material that's incredibly strong despite being so light (the bag weighs just 18.2 ounces).

Price: $159

Adidas x Kwasi Kessie RPT-01 Sport Headphones

Adidas may not come to mind when thinking of audio gear, but its sport-oriented headphones, with removable and washable fabric components, are great for working out. The company teamed up with Kwasi Kessie, a celebrity stylist and co-captain of Adidas Runners NYC Harlem, to create a limited edition version of its over-ear RPT-01. They only made 50, and the only way to get a pair is through a sweepstakes in which you post a selfie to Instagram from a recent run using the hash-tag #NeverOnPauseSweepstakes and tag @headphonesbyadidas. The submission period ends today, so grab your phone and lace up.

Hoka One One Carbon X 2

Hoka's first carbon fiber-equipped shoe, the Carbon X, finally has a successor in the Carbon X 2. This isn't one of those updates in which the brand makes a few largely unnoticeable material tweaks, though; there are some significant changes here. Hoka moved the carbon plate lower in the stack to make it feel softer, for instance, and included the protruding heal that the company has brought into other running shoes and hiking boots too. These are on pre-sale now and will ship next month.

Price: $180

Ten Thousand Merino Collection

Mountaineers, skiers, hikers and other adventurers have long prized merino wool garments for their ability to wick moisture and manage stink while providing next-to-skin warmth. Those same characteristics work indoors too, and Ten Thousand is bringing them to the gym (or wherever you're currently working out).

Price: $22-$118

Apple Fitness+

Apple's highly anticipated fitness app is fully stocked with instructor-led HIIT, core, strength, cycling, treadmill, dance, yoga classes and more. You have to have an Apple Watch plus another Apple gadget like an iPhone, iPad or Apple TV to access them, but it's still cheaper than buying a Peloton. Read our first impressions review of Fitness+ here.

Price: $10/month or $80/year

