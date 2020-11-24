13 New Fitness Products You Should Put on Your Holiday Wish List

The stark resurgence of the coronavirus is bad news for anyone who counts an annual turkey trot as their favorite fitness event of the fall. And despite very good news regarding high success rates of potential vaccines, we're almost certainly headed into a winter of living room gyms.
It feels like backtracking, but there is forward momentum to be found. Take Cannondale and EF Pro Cycling's new initiative to launch cycling teams at historically Black and Tribal colleges and universities. The companies will provide "bikes, mentorship, and coverage of costs associated with riding and racing" in an effort to bring new faces into the world of cycling. As you run a pre-turkey 5k solo, that's a nice thing to think about — as is this massive pile of recently launched fitness gear,
Lululemon Double Strap Face Mask
Courtesy
Lululemon used its super-plush Ultralu fabric — the same material it uses to make sports bras — to create a reusable face mask with two adjustable straps.
Update: This product has already sold out online but is available for pickup at Lululemon stores.
Maurten Drink Mix 320 CAF 100
Courtesy
Maurten hasn't been around for that long yet seems to be the drink mix of choice for record-setting runners. The brand now works caffeine into its hydrogel formula, so you can get a kick while also providing your body with the max amount of carbs it can handle.
Wahoo Fitness, the maker of high-quality bike computers, indoor trainers and heart rate monitors, released its first watch. One unique feature is a touchless transition for triathletes: the watch senses when you switch from swim to bike and bike to run and displays pertinent metrics accordingly.
While most shoe companies set out to make carbon-laced running shoes for elites, Hoka's first, the Carbon X, was for more average runners. Not so the Rocket X, which features a new midsole and is made for racing.
Getting the right ratio of carbs and protein after an extended effort is crucial to your body's ability to get up and go the next day. That's the only excuse you need for adding Tailwind's tasty and limited-edition recovery mix to your routine.
Torsa is a new UK-based activewear brand that launched in September, and the design of its products — including tees, a half-zip, shorts and a training pant — is too good not to surface. Everything is made in Portugal with premium fabrics from Italy, Japan and Spain.
Thousand's bread and butter are its versatile shorts, but you won't need to wear those over its new tights — the company designed them with a three-layer front pouch that "guarantees modesty." Beyond that, they're odor-fighting and include vents for breathability.
HVMN, a company known for science-based performance products like ketone esters, just released its first bars. They're organic and contain only a gram of sugar, with most of their nutritional content made up of fat from nut butter, cacao butter and coconut oil. The first run of flavors includes chocolate chunk, Mexican hot chocolate, everything bagel and vanilla shortbread.
Right now, Mizuno is offering free shipping with your order of $75 or more. It's the perfect time to pick up the brand's ES21 golf wedges, which build up your effective short game — not just elevating spin, but maintaining it shot for shot.
The Made In Chef Knife easily worked through any and all kitchen cutting tasks we put it through. Saving $22 on a trusty knife that's less susceptible to chipping because of the straight-lined handle is a good steal.
The Sonos Move is the brand's first portable speaker and is the right speaker for anyone looking to add quality sound to their Wi-Fi-enabled outdoor space. It also can be a great speaker in any room of the house.
A versatile piece of cookware that's rarely on sale, not to mention a Gear Patrol favorite, this 10-inch, 2.6-quart, non-stick cast aluminum sauté pan comes with a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and nesting steamer tray.
If you're looking for bedding upgrades, Parachute's 20% off everything sale is the place to start. You can't go wrong with this affordable, modern take on the quilt that's got a linen front and percale back.
The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find.
This travel pillow is 80% smaller than a normal travel pillow, meaning it can be stashed easily. Plus, the contoured design still offers plenty of support. While travel is not an option at the moment, it will eventually be again in the future so it's a good time to grab this neck-saver.
Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is a modern classic — it's light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own. While only three colors are on sale currently at Backcountry (Supply Green, Balkan Blue and Mango), the Nano Puff at 25 percent off is a deal to scoop up.
This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.
Carbon steel cookware is some of the most versatile cookware you can buy, making it great for everyday cooking. This skillet and wok combo set from Made In will probably be an upgrade over other daily-use pans and come at a decent savings.
For years, critics and consumers have praised the Jarvis Standing Desk, and for good reason: its stability, design and breadth of customization options make it a worthy investment for the home or office.
