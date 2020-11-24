13 New Fitness Products You Should Put on Your Holiday Wish List

The stark resurgence of the coronavirus is bad news for anyone who counts an annual turkey trot as their favorite fitness event of the fall. And despite very good news regarding high success rates of potential vaccines, we're almost certainly headed into a winter of living room gyms.

It feels like backtracking, but there is forward momentum to be found. Take Cannondale and EF Pro Cycling's new initiative to launch cycling teams at historically Black and Tribal colleges and universities. The companies will provide "bikes, mentorship, and coverage of costs associated with riding and racing" in an effort to bring new faces into the world of cycling. As you run a pre-turkey 5k solo, that's a nice thing to think about — as is this massive pile of recently launched fitness gear,

Lululemon Double Strap Face Mask

Lululemon used its super-plush Ultralu fabric — the same material it uses to make sports bras — to create a reusable face mask with two adjustable straps.



Price: $10

Update: This product has already sold out online but is available for pickup at Lululemon stores.



Maurten Drink Mix 320 CAF 100

Maurten hasn't been around for that long yet seems to be the drink mix of choice for record-setting runners. The brand now works caffeine into its hydrogel formula, so you can get a kick while also providing your body with the max amount of carbs it can handle.

Price: $56 (14-pack)

Reigning Champ x Polartec

Reigning Champ's new collection of boxing-inspired clothing is extensive, and every piece is good. Don't miss the photo essay on Triston Brookes, a Canadian boxer and 2021 Olympic hopeful.

Price: $80+

Wahoo ELEMNT Rival

Wahoo Fitness, the maker of high-quality bike computers, indoor trainers and heart rate monitors, released its first watch. One unique feature is a touchless transition for triathletes: the watch senses when you switch from swim to bike and bike to run and displays pertinent metrics accordingly.

Price: $380

Hoka One One Rocket X

While most shoe companies set out to make carbon-laced running shoes for elites, Hoka's first, the Carbon X, was for more average runners. Not so the Rocket X, which features a new midsole and is made for racing.

Price: $180

Tailwind Nutrition Salted Caramel Rebuild

Getting the right ratio of carbs and protein after an extended effort is crucial to your body's ability to get up and go the next day. That's the only excuse you need for adding Tailwind's tasty and limited-edition recovery mix to your routine.

Price: $12 (4-pack)

Torsa

Torsa is a new UK-based activewear brand that launched in September, and the design of its products — including tees, a half-zip, shorts and a training pant — is too good not to surface. Everything is made in Portugal with premium fabrics from Italy, Japan and Spain.

Jaxjox DumbbellConnect

Scale up from eight to 50 pounds at the push of a button and forget about counting reps — these dumbbells will do that for you.

Price: $449

Thousand Full Length Tight

Thousand's bread and butter are its versatile shorts, but you won't need to wear those over its new tights — the company designed them with a three-layer front pouch that "guarantees modesty." Beyond that, they're odor-fighting and include vents for breathability.

Price: $78

Rapha x BO Headphones

Rapha teamed up with the folks who know wireless audio best to create a set of earbuds that look good enough to match its cycling apparel. Of course, pink is present here.

Price: $350

HVMN Keto Food Bars

HVMN, a company known for science-based performance products like ketone esters, just released its first bars. They're organic and contain only a gram of sugar, with most of their nutritional content made up of fat from nut butter, cacao butter and coconut oil. The first run of flavors includes chocolate chunk, Mexican hot chocolate, everything bagel and vanilla shortbread.

Price: $36 (12-pack)

Iffley Road Durham Lightweight T-Shirt

The UK-based running brand's latest tee is also its lightest to date — just over three ounces — and it's made with a fabric constructed partially from recycled coffee grounds.

Price: $89

Tracksmith Pie Plate

Since turkey trots will be DIY this year, you'd better have your own plate for finish line pie.

Price: $48

