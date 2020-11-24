Today's Top Stories
1
Black Friday 2020: Your Guide to the Best Deals
2
Should You Buy Hoka's Strange New Hiking Boot?
3
The Best Watches to Gift Yourself
4
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Every Guy
5
The Best Apple Watch Bands You Can Buy Right Now

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

13 New Fitness Products You Should Put on Your Holiday Wish List

Caffeinated drink mix, fast running shoes, smart dumbbells and more.

By Tanner Bowden
new fitness products
Gear Patrol

The stark resurgence of the coronavirus is bad news for anyone who counts an annual turkey trot as their favorite fitness event of the fall. And despite very good news regarding high success rates of potential vaccines, we're almost certainly headed into a winter of living room gyms.

Related Stories
Everything You Need to Build the Perfect Home Gym
These 12 New Bike Products Prove the Future Is Now

It feels like backtracking, but there is forward momentum to be found. Take Cannondale and EF Pro Cycling's new initiative to launch cycling teams at historically Black and Tribal colleges and universities. The companies will provide "bikes, mentorship, and coverage of costs associated with riding and racing" in an effort to bring new faces into the world of cycling. As you run a pre-turkey 5k solo, that's a nice thing to think about — as is this massive pile of recently launched fitness gear,

Lululemon Double Strap Face Mask

new fitness products
Courtesy

Lululemon used its super-plush Ultralu fabric — the same material it uses to make sports bras — to create a reusable face mask with two adjustable straps.

Price: $10

SHOP NOW

Update: This product has already sold out online but is available for pickup at Lululemon stores.

Maurten Drink Mix 320 CAF 100

new fitness products
Courtesy

Maurten hasn't been around for that long yet seems to be the drink mix of choice for record-setting runners. The brand now works caffeine into its hydrogel formula, so you can get a kick while also providing your body with the max amount of carbs it can handle.

Price: $56 (14-pack)

SHOP NOW

Reigning Champ x Polartec

new fitness products
Courtesy

Reigning Champ's new collection of boxing-inspired clothing is extensive, and every piece is good. Don't miss the photo essay on Triston Brookes, a Canadian boxer and 2021 Olympic hopeful.

Price: $80+

SHOP NOW

Wahoo ELEMNT Rival

new fitness products
Courtesy

Wahoo Fitness, the maker of high-quality bike computers, indoor trainers and heart rate monitors, released its first watch. One unique feature is a touchless transition for triathletes: the watch senses when you switch from swim to bike and bike to run and displays pertinent metrics accordingly.

Price: $380

SHOP NOW

Hoka One One Rocket X

new fitness products
Courtesy

While most shoe companies set out to make carbon-laced running shoes for elites, Hoka's first, the Carbon X, was for more average runners. Not so the Rocket X, which features a new midsole and is made for racing.

Price: $180

SHOP NOW

Tailwind Nutrition Salted Caramel Rebuild

new fitness products
Courtesy

Getting the right ratio of carbs and protein after an extended effort is crucial to your body's ability to get up and go the next day. That's the only excuse you need for adding Tailwind's tasty and limited-edition recovery mix to your routine.

Price: $12 (4-pack)

SHOP NOW

Torsa

new fitness products
Courtesy

Torsa is a new UK-based activewear brand that launched in September, and the design of its products — including tees, a half-zip, shorts and a training pant — is too good not to surface. Everything is made in Portugal with premium fabrics from Italy, Japan and Spain.

SHOP NOW

Jaxjox DumbbellConnect

new fitness products
Courtesy

Scale up from eight to 50 pounds at the push of a button and forget about counting reps — these dumbbells will do that for you.

Price: $449

SHOP NOW

Thousand Full Length Tight

new fitness products
Courtesy

Thousand's bread and butter are its versatile shorts, but you won't need to wear those over its new tights — the company designed them with a three-layer front pouch that "guarantees modesty." Beyond that, they're odor-fighting and include vents for breathability.

Price: $78

SHOP NOW

Rapha x BO Headphones

new fitness products
Courtesy

Rapha teamed up with the folks who know wireless audio best to create a set of earbuds that look good enough to match its cycling apparel. Of course, pink is present here.

Price: $350

SHOP NOW

HVMN Keto Food Bars

new fitness products
Courtesy

HVMN, a company known for science-based performance products like ketone esters, just released its first bars. They're organic and contain only a gram of sugar, with most of their nutritional content made up of fat from nut butter, cacao butter and coconut oil. The first run of flavors includes chocolate chunk, Mexican hot chocolate, everything bagel and vanilla shortbread.

Price: $36 (12-pack)

SHOP NOW

Iffley Road Durham Lightweight T-Shirt

new fitness products
Courtesy

The UK-based running brand's latest tee is also its lightest to date — just over three ounces — and it's made with a fabric constructed partially from recycled coffee grounds.

Price: $89

SHOP NOW

Tracksmith Pie Plate

new fitness products
Courtesy

Since turkey trots will be DIY this year, you'd better have your own plate for finish line pie.

Price: $48

SHOP NOW

Early Black Friday Deals

Mizuno ES21 Golf Club Sale
Mizuno ES21 Golf Club Sale
Mizuno
SHOP NOW

PRESENTED BY MIZUNO 

Free Shipping with $75+ Order

Right now, Mizuno is offering free shipping with your order of $75 or more. It's the perfect time to pick up the brand's ES21 golf wedges, which build up your effective short game — not just elevating spin, but maintaining it shot for shot.

READ MORE

Made In Chef Knife
Made In Chef Knife
madeincookware.com
SHOP NOW

$89.00 $67.00 ($22 off)

The Made In Chef Knife  easily worked through any and all kitchen cutting tasks we put it through. Saving $22 on a trusty knife that's less susceptible to chipping because of the straight-lined handle is a good steal. 

READ OUR KITCHEN KNIVES GUIDE 

Sonos Move
Sonos Move
sonos.com
SHOP NOW

$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)

The Sonos Move is the brand's first portable speaker and is the right speaker for anyone looking to add quality sound to their Wi-Fi-enabled outdoor space. It also can be a great speaker in any room of the house.

READ OUR SONOS GUIDE

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
fromourplace.com
SHOP NOW

$145.00 $95.00 ($50 off) w/ code SUPERSALE

A versatile piece of cookware that's rarely on sale, not to mention a Gear Patrol favorite, this 10-inch, 2.6-quart, non-stick cast aluminum sauté pan comes with a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and nesting steamer tray.

READ OUR GUIDE TO POTS AND PANS

Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$737.00 $352.75 ($384.25 off)

Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make.

READ OUR OFFICE CHAIRS GUIDE

Drop Ibara Slim Rinse Denim
Drop Ibara Slim Rinse Denim
drop.com
SHOP NOW

$129.00 $70.00 ($59 off)

These relaxed slim fits with a medium rise were already a ridiculously good price before the $59 off. For the quality, this might be the best Black Friday deal on jeans you'll find. 

READ OUR REVIEW

BioLite FirePit Starter Kit
BioLite FirePit Starter Kit
bioliteenergy.com
SHOP NOW

$379.80 $284.85 ($94.95 off)

A campfire without smoke, the portable FirePit is perfect for socially-distanced times outdoors. And you can also cook on it and charge your phone, at the same time.  

READ OUR FIREPIT REVIEW

Parachute Quilt
Parachute Quilt
parachutehome.com
SHOP NOW

$219 - $269 $175 - $215 ($44 - $54 off)

If you're looking for bedding upgrades, Parachute's 20% off everything sale is the place to start. You can't go wrong with this affordable, modern take on the quilt that's got a linen front and percale back. 

Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven
wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$380.00 $250.00 ($130 off)

It's braising season, and this classic Dutch oven can weather any dish you throw at it. If you haven't added the classic Le Creuset Dutch Oven to your kitchen, now's your chance.

READ OUR STAUB VS. LE CREUSET COMPARISON

Sonos Beam
Sonos Beam
sonos.com
SHOP NOW

$399.00 $299.00 ($100 off)

While the Beam is an older version of the newer Sonos Arc, it's a no-brainer buy. While it doesn't support Dolby Atmos, it still sounds great and is more than half the price of the Arc right now.

READ OUR BEAM REVIEW

Theragun Elite
Theragun Elite
theragun.com
SHOP NOW

$399 $299 ($100 off)

Theragun's percussive massagers are tough to beat - and they're currently on sale. The Elite works deep to melt away tension and release soreness, making this a perfect gift for anyone (or yourself).

READ OUR THERAGUN vs. HYPERICE COMPARISON

Adidas Ultraboost 20s
Adidas Ultraboost 20s
adidas.com
SHOP NOW

$180.00 $120.00 ($60 off)

The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find. 

READ OUR BEST RUNNING SHOES GUIDE

Bullbird BR2 Travel Pillow
Bullbird BR2 Travel Pillow
huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$60.00 $41.98 ($18.02 off)

This travel pillow is 80% smaller than a normal travel pillow, meaning it can be stashed easily. Plus, the contoured design still offers plenty of support. While travel is not an option at the moment, it will eventually be again in the future so it's a good time to grab this neck-saver.

Oxo 8 Cup Coffee Maker
Oxo 8 Cup Coffee Maker
oxo.com
SHOP NOW

$170.00 $136.00 ($34 off)

If you're in the market for a new coffee maker, Oxo's 8-cup brewer is simple, fairly priced and brews the highest standard of coffee there is. And now it's even more affordable.  

READ OUR BEST COFFEE MAKERS GUIDE

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$199.00 $149.00 ($50 off)

Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is a modern classic — it's light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own. While only three colors are on sale currently at Backcountry (Supply Green, Balkan Blue and Mango), the Nano Puff at 25 percent off is a deal to scoop up.

READ OUR DOWN JACKETS GUIDE

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
brooklinen.com
SHOP NOW

$259.00 $207.00 ($52 off)

This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SHEETS

Everlane The Skinny Fit Jean
Everlane The Skinny Fit Jean
everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$68.00 $34.00 ($34 off)

Everlane’s jeans come from a highly-respected Japanese denim mill but at a price point way less than you'd expect. And at half off they're an easy buy in any of the washes.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST JEANS

Made In Blue Carbon Steel Set
Made In Blue Carbon Steel Set
madeincookware.com
SHOP NOW

$175.00 $137.00 ($38 off)

Carbon steel cookware is some of the most versatile cookware you can buy, making it great for everyday cooking. This skillet and wok combo set from Made In will probably be an upgrade over other daily-use pans and come at a decent savings. 

READ OUR CARBON STEEL PRIMER

Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk
Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk
fully.com
SHOP NOW

$559.00 $475.00 ($84 off)

For years, critics and consumers have praised the Jarvis Standing Desk, and for good reason: its stability, design and breadth of customization options make it a worthy investment for the home or office.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST STANDING DESKS

The TS x Gear Patrol Reversible Able Vest
The TS x Gear Patrol Reversible Able Vest
taylorstitch.com
SHOP NOW

$168.00 $110.40 ($57.60 off)

Our first collab with our friends Taylor Stitch, the Reversible Able Vest (and the Lombarid Jacket as well) offers an Arid Camo on one side with Taylor Stitch's proprietary Boss Duck on the other. Score 20% off on this collab now and snatch one a perfect layering garment.

READ MORE ON THE COLLABORATION

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fitness
Elevate Your Golf Game with Mizuno
The 10 Best Shirts for Your Workout
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7 Trainers Share Their Home Gym Essentials
The Best Gym Shorts According to 6 Pro Trainers
There’s Never Been a Better Time to Try Mizuno
Get the Full Gym Experience at Home
2XU’s Running Collection Is Fast and Functional
This Jacket from 2XU Will Help You Recover
This New Collection Honors a Black Running Legend
These Kettlebell All-Stars Will Get You Fired Up