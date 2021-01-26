12 Cool New Things to Boost Your Fitness Morale

This is the time of the new year, only a few weeks in, when you might begin loosening that strict, resolution-based fitness routine. Last year, the popular fitness app Strava used data from millions of users to peg January 19th as Quitter's Day. It hasn't set the date for the 2021 "holiday," and maybe that's a good thing. Because this year isn't like the last — gyms are still closed, races are still virtual. A resolution to simply stay healthy is as tenacious as such a general hope can be.
But in the event that you have adopted or reinvigorated a regimen of running, cycling, weight lifting or some other activity, keep at it. The social, exterior experience of sport will return, hopefully within the year. Until that time, there's lots of new gear to keep you motivated and goal-oriented — if a monthly gym membership fee has held you accountable in the past, why can't a new pair of shoes or shorts do so now?
Adidas Ultraboost 21
Courtesy
Adidas's most popular running shoe, the Ultraboost, is getting its 2021 update. Unlike in some previous years, the shoe is seeing some significant changes. The first is upfront and obvious: more Boost foam. Adidas says it added six percent more, to be precise, and it looks like most of it went to the heel. The other new element is Linear Energy Push (LEP) tech, which is made of an insert between the midsole and outsole that increases forefoot stiffness and energy return, much like carbon plates do in other speed-focused running shoes.
You've brought your cycling indoors for the winter, but that doesn't mean you should bring your cycling shoes in with it. That's Shimano's position anyway — it made the IC1 for stationary training with a light and breathable upper. It swapped out BOA dials for a strap closure but included five holes on the sole for compatibility with all types of pedals.
The Vault is the latest home-gym-in-a-piece-of-furniture. Behind its touchscreen-equipped, 60-inch mirror is storage for a yoga mat, yoga blocks, resistance bands, six sets of dumbbells and two sets of kettlebells. Taking up less space is iFit's vast library of training videos for yoga, strength training and plenty of other types of workouts.
RxBar recently began packaging its oatmeal in pouches instead of cups. Each one boasts 10 grams of protein and zero added sugar, making for a quick post-workout meal you can prep wherever there's a pot of hot water.
That bike short craze isn't over, and it isn't just for women either. Rhone made a set for guys with a built-in chamois for comfort, whether you're riding outside in the summer or inside in the winter.
The sequel to one of Asics's best running shoes of the previous year comes with more of what made the original great: lightness and cushioning. Weighing 9.1 ounces, the Gel-Nimbus Lite 2 has a thick base of Flytefoam, this time enhanced with Cellulose Nanofiber for additional durability. Asics also fortified the outsole rubber to make this shoe last for as many miles as you can put them through.
Want more unique running apparel that doesn't necessarily look like running apparel? Check out the latest kit from Brooklyn-based ATMPT, which features semi-psychedelic graphics created by Christopher Royal King.
The year 2021 may see us all taking our face masks off, but not for a while yet. The good news is that mask tech is getting better and better — Oakley created this one for active types longing for fog-free shades. It has a silicone gasket perimeter that creates a close seal, but the nose area, which is adjustable with an aluminum bridge, works seamlessly with eyewear. It also comes with disposable and reusable filters.
This nearly matches the lowest price we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
The V10 used to be Dyson's top-tier stick vacuum, but it was eventually replaced by the slightly more powerful (and much more expensive) V11. This makes the V10 a great value, as it's usually $150 less than the V11. Thanks to this sale, it's even a better value than the V11 right now.
Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones.
These cloth masks are more than meets the eye. United By Blue has made them with deadstock fabrics and included a filter slot that fits the brand's Activated Carbon Filters. Plus, for each pack purchased, one will be donated to a Philadelphia resident who is experiencing homelessness.
If you've been watching The Crown or have been following style moodboards lately, you've surely seen Barbour. The classic hunting brand makes some of the finest harsh-weather garments, bred to excel in the rain soaked British islands. A quilted jacket is an essential layering piece, whether topping off a sweater or under a waxed field jacket.
If you're looking to get a smoker but don't have the space for a full-sized grill and don't want to fuss with gas or wood, this electric smoker is an excellent option. With a removable wood chip tray, built-in thermostat and 1,800 watt heating element for even, consistent smoking, it has everything you need to get going.
If sleep has been tough to come by, whether pandemic anxiety-related or otherwise, a noise machine is an excellent way to put your mind and body at ease. Keep one in your bedroom for peaceful nights or in the office for a calming presence throughout the day.
Is anything left to be said about the Eames chair? This is one of the most iconic pieces of furniture to come out of the 20th century and is a must-have for any furniture aficionados (if you can afford it).
If all the pandemic hand-washing is doing leaving you with dry, cracking skin, opt for a moisturizing hand soap like this one from Tom's of Maine. This natural prebiotic formula not only cleans but supports healthy, balanced skin.
Not only is this one of the most versatile packs around, it eschews some of the "ugly" features on a standard outdoor pack for a look that is actually super stylish. We welcome an outdoor pack that values both style and function.
Everlane does basics extremely well — it's kind of Everlane's thing. The brand's 18-wale corduroy fabric shirt is a great option for the winter months and at half off you truly cannot beat it. READ OUR GUIDE TO CORDUROY SHIRTS
This chronograph re-issue of Timex's original military-style watch has an aluminum 40mm case that provides strength without the weight. If you're looking for a daily knock around with chronograph features, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal.
Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.
