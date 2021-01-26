Today's Top Stories
12 Cool New Things to Boost Your Fitness Morale

Keep your resolution going to 2022.

By Tanner Bowden
best new fitness gear january 2021
Gear Patrol

This is the time of the new year, only a few weeks in, when you might begin loosening that strict, resolution-based fitness routine. Last year, the popular fitness app Strava used data from millions of users to peg January 19th as Quitter's Day. It hasn't set the date for the 2021 "holiday," and maybe that's a good thing. Because this year isn't like the last — gyms are still closed, races are still virtual. A resolution to simply stay healthy is as tenacious as such a general hope can be.

But in the event that you have adopted or reinvigorated a regimen of running, cycling, weight lifting or some other activity, keep at it. The social, exterior experience of sport will return, hopefully within the year. Until that time, there's lots of new gear to keep you motivated and goal-oriented — if a monthly gym membership fee has held you accountable in the past, why can't a new pair of shoes or shorts do so now?

Adidas Ultraboost 21

best new fitness gear january 2021
Courtesy

Adidas's most popular running shoe, the Ultraboost, is getting its 2021 update. Unlike in some previous years, the shoe is seeing some significant changes. The first is upfront and obvious: more Boost foam. Adidas says it added six percent more, to be precise, and it looks like most of it went to the heel. The other new element is Linear Energy Push (LEP) tech, which is made of an insert between the midsole and outsole that increases forefoot stiffness and energy return, much like carbon plates do in other speed-focused running shoes.

Price: $180

SHOP NOW

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2

best new fitness gear january 2021
Courtesy

Last year Nike released a running shoe more concerned with preventing common injuries than setting PRs. (Though plantar fasciitis won't get you close to any records.) The new version has a more breathable and supportive Flyknit upper.

Price: $160

SHOP NOW

Shimano IC1 Indoor Cycling Shoe

best new fitness gear january 2021
Courtesy

You've brought your cycling indoors for the winter, but that doesn't mean you should bring your cycling shoes in with it. That's Shimano's position anyway — it made the IC1 for stationary training with a light and breathable upper. It swapped out BOA dials for a strap closure but included five holes on the sole for compatibility with all types of pedals.

Price: $90

SHOP NOW

NordicTrack Vault

best new fitness gear january 2021
Courtesy

The Vault is the latest home-gym-in-a-piece-of-furniture. Behind its touchscreen-equipped, 60-inch mirror is storage for a yoga mat, yoga blocks, resistance bands, six sets of dumbbells and two sets of kettlebells. Taking up less space is iFit's vast library of training videos for yoga, strength training and plenty of other types of workouts.

Price: $1,999-$2,999

SHOP NOW

RxBar Oats Packets

best new fitness gear january 2021
Courtesy

RxBar recently began packaging its oatmeal in pouches instead of cups. Each one boasts 10 grams of protein and zero added sugar, making for a quick post-workout meal you can prep wherever there's a pot of hot water.

Price: $41 (30-pack)

SHOP NOW

Rhone Basic Cycling Short

best new fitness gear january 2021
Courtesy

That bike short craze isn't over, and it isn't just for women either. Rhone made a set for guys with a built-in chamois for comfort, whether you're riding outside in the summer or inside in the winter.

Price: $98

SHOP NOW

Tracksmith NDO Tight

best new fitness gear january 2021
Courtesy

NDO stands for "No Days Off," a credo Tracksmith can help you keep with tights that block wind and reflect in the low light many runners find themselves in during winter.

Price: $198

SHOP NOW

Asics Gel-Nimbus Lite 2

best new fitness gear january 2021
Courtesy

The sequel to one of Asics's best running shoes of the previous year comes with more of what made the original great: lightness and cushioning. Weighing 9.1 ounces, the Gel-Nimbus Lite 2 has a thick base of Flytefoam, this time enhanced with Cellulose Nanofiber for additional durability. Asics also fortified the outsole rubber to make this shoe last for as many miles as you can put them through.

Price: $150

SHOP NOW

Mizuno Wave Inspire 17

best new fitness gear january 2021
Courtesy

Another running shoe release not to miss is Mizuno's latest entry in its Wave Inspire line. The new model employs the brand's Enerzy tech in the heel for a responsive spring with every step.

Price: $135

SHOP NOW

Satisfy Winter Pack

best new fitness gear january 2021
Courtesy

If you're a runner who is as concerned with panache as pace, don't miss Satisfy's eclectic, albeit expensive, line of apparel. The winter collection is big on thermal layers and tie-dye prints.

SHOP NOW

ATMPT x CRK Collection

best new fitness gear january 2021
Courtesy

Want more unique running apparel that doesn't necessarily look like running apparel? Check out the latest kit from Brooklyn-based ATMPT, which features semi-psychedelic graphics created by Christopher Royal King.

Price: $65-$130

SHOP NOW

Oakley MSK3

best new fitness gear january 2021
Courtesy

The year 2021 may see us all taking our face masks off, but not for a while yet. The good news is that mask tech is getting better and better — Oakley created this one for active types longing for fog-free shades. It has a silicone gasket perimeter that creates a close seal, but the nose area, which is adjustable with an aluminum bridge, works seamlessly with eyewear. It also comes with disposable and reusable filters.

Price: $60

SHOP NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
$200 $250

$50 OFF (20%)

This nearly matches the lowest price we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.

READ OUR REVIEW OF AIRPODS PRO

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson dyson.com
$480 $550

$70 OFF (13%)

The V10 used to be Dyson's top-tier stick vacuum, but it was eventually replaced by the slightly more powerful (and much more expensive) V11. This makes the V10 a great value, as it's usually $150 less than the V11. Thanks to this sale, it's even a better value than the V11 right now.

READ OUR GUIDE TO DYSON VACUUMS

Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones
Sony amazon.com
$278 $348

$70 OFF (20%)

Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones. 

READ OUR SONY HEADPHONES GUIDE

United By Blue Salvaged Hemp Blend Mask
United By Blue Salvaged Hemp Blend Mask
$15 $20

$5 OFF (25%)

These cloth masks are more than meets the eye. United By Blue has made them with deadstock fabrics and included a filter slot that fits the brand's Activated Carbon Filters. Plus, for each pack purchased, one will be donated to a Philadelphia resident who is experiencing homelessness. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AFFORDABLE MASKS

Sony X800H 43" Class HDR 4K UHD Smart LED TV
Sony X800H 43" Class HDR 4K UHD Smart LED TV
Sony skimresources.com
$448 $598

$150 OFF (33%)

With 4K UHD, you get four times the display power of a 1080p TV. Built in Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity allow access to the Google Play store via the TV's Android TV operating system. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TV DEALS FOR SUPER BOWL SUNDAY 

Barbour Luxury Heritage Liddesdale Quilted Jacket
Barbour Luxury Heritage Liddesdale Quilted Jacket
$294 $420

$126 OFF (30%)

If you've been watching The Crown or have been following style moodboards lately, you've surely seen Barbour. The classic hunting brand makes some of the finest harsh-weather garments, bred to excel in the rain soaked British islands. A quilted jacket is an essential layering piece, whether topping off a sweater or under a waxed field jacket. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE WAXED JACKETS 

Masterbuilt Analog Electric Smoker
Masterbuilt Analog Electric Smoker
Masterbuilt skimresources.com
$97 $150

$53 OFF (35%)

If you're looking to get a smoker but don't have the space for a full-sized grill and don't want to fuss with gas or wood, this electric smoker is an excellent option. With a removable wood chip tray, built-in thermostat and 1,800 watt heating element for even, consistent smoking, it has everything you need to get going. 

READ OUR BEST GRILLS FOR ANY BUDGET

LectroFan Premium White Noise Sound Machine
LectroFan Premium White Noise Sound Machine
Adaptive Sound Technologies amazon.com
$32 $50

$18 OFF (36%)

If sleep has been tough to come by, whether pandemic anxiety-related or otherwise, a noise machine is an excellent way to put your mind and body at ease. Keep one in your bedroom for peaceful nights or in the office for a calming presence throughout the day. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME RELEASES THIS WEEK

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit
$100 $160

$60 OFF (38%)

These are loaded with some of Nike's best features, including React outsoles for ultimate efficiency on the road and Flyknit uppers for a lightweight, sock-like feel.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FACE MASKS FOR RUNNING

J.Crew 484 Slim-fit Garment-dyed Five-pocket Pant
J.Crew 484 Slim-fit Garment-dyed Five-pocket Pant
$50 $98

$48 OFF (48%)

J.Crew knows how to make a wardrobe staple better than anyone. These pants go with anything and come in a bunch of sizes and colors.

READ OUR MOST SHOPPED STYLE GUIDES

Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
$5,521 $6,495

$974 OFF (15%)

Is anything left to be said about the Eames chair? This is one of the most iconic pieces of furniture to come out of the 20th century and is a must-have for any furniture aficionados (if you can afford it). 

READ ABOUT THE MOST IMPORTANT MID-CENTURY PIECES TO KNOW

Tom's of Maine Prebiotic Moisturizing Natural Liquid Hand Soap
Tom's of Maine Prebiotic Moisturizing Natural Liquid Hand Soap
Tom's of Maine amazon.com
$5 $6

$1 OFF (20%)

If all the pandemic hand-washing is doing leaving you with dry, cracking skin, opt for a moisturizing hand soap like this one from Tom's of Maine. This natural prebiotic formula not only cleans but supports healthy, balanced skin. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SOAPS FOR DAILY USE

Todd Snyder Italian Herringbone CPO Jacket in French Blue
Todd Snyder Italian Herringbone CPO Jacket in French Blue
$101 $398

$297 OFF W/ CODE SALE30 (75%)

The CPO jacket is a classic silhouette that never goes out of style. Todd Snyder upgraded this one with premium a cotton-linen Herringbone that will break in and only get better over time. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLE DEALS RIGHT NOW

HDX 38 Gallon Tough Storage Bin
HDX 38 Gallon Tough Storage Bin
$17 $19

$2 OFF (11%)

Get started on spring cleaning a little early and organize your home with these HDX Storage Bins. They're tough, stackable, and dang cheap.

READ ABOUT ONE OF OUR FAVORITE NEW STORAGE SOLUTIONS

Lululemon Metal Vent Breathe Short Sleeve
Lululemon Metal Vent Breathe Short Sleeve
$39 $78

$39 OFF (50%)

Four-way stretch, seamless construction, and extreme breathability make this our pick for the best premium workout shirt. It is simple, and simply good. 

READ MORE ABOUT OUR FAVORITE WORKOUT SHIRTS

HOKA x OV Clifton
HOKA x OV Clifton
$104 $140

$36 OFF (25%)

This collab between Outdoor Voices and Hoka One One pairs an award-winning running shoe with OV's sharp eye for design to make a shoe that looks as good as it feels. 

READ OUR TAKE ON WHAT RUNNING GEAR IS WORTH THE MONEY

Osprey Archeon 25
Osprey Archeon 25
$124 $190

$66 OFF (35%)

Not only is this one of the most versatile packs around, it eschews some of the "ugly" features on a standard outdoor pack for a look that is actually super stylish. We welcome an outdoor pack that values both style and function. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE BAGS OF 2020

Everlane Corduroy Shirt
Everlane Corduroy Shirt
Everlane everlane.com
$34 $68

$34 OFF (50%)

Everlane does basics extremely well — it's kind of Everlane's thing. The brand's 18-wale corduroy fabric shirt is a great option for the winter months and at half off you truly cannot beat it.

READ OUR GUIDE TO CORDUROY SHIRTS

Hydro Flask 32 oz Wide Mouth
Hydro Flask 32 oz Wide Mouth
$34 $45

$11 OFF (24%)

Hydro Flask really needs no introduction at this point, so when you can get a 32-ounce wide mouth with its Temp-Shield insulation at 25 percent off, you do it.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES AROUND

Yamaha SR-C20A Compact Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofer and Bluetooth
Yamaha SR-C20A Compact Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofer and Bluetooth
$150 $180

$30 OFF (17%)

The complete package, this sound bar connects via Bluetooth, has its own subwoofer and passive radiators, is wall-mountable, and can connect via HDMI, optical or AUX connections. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AUDIO PRODUCTS FROM 2020 

Timex MK1 Aluminum Chronograph 40mm
Timex MK1 Aluminum Chronograph 40mm
Timex timex.com
$48 $119

$71 OFF w/ CODE EXTRA20 (60%)

This chronograph re-issue of Timex's original military-style watch has an aluminum 40mm case that provides strength without the weight. If you're looking for a daily knock around with chronograph features, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal.

READ OUR GUIDE TO TIMEX WATCHES

UA Sportsmask
UA Sportsmask
$20 $30

$10 OFF W/ PURCHASE OF 2 MASKS (33%)

If you are working out a lot, you're going to need more than one mask. Under Armour has created one of the best sports-specific masks and right now if you buy two you get a great deal. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASKS FOR RUNNING

Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch in Olive 40mm
Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch in Olive 40mm
$62 $138

$76 OFF W/ CODE SALE30 (55%)

Todd Snyder's collaborations with Timex always hit. Paired with a vintage military-inspired band, this bullseye design is straight from the Timex archives. 

READ THE ULTIMATE GUIDE TO MILITARY WATCHES

AeroGarden Harvest
AeroGarden Harvest
$100 $150

$50 OFF W/ CODE FRESH20 (33%)

Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME PRODUCTS OF 2020

