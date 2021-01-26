12 Cool New Things to Boost Your Fitness Morale

This is the time of the new year, only a few weeks in, when you might begin loosening that strict, resolution-based fitness routine. Last year, the popular fitness app Strava used data from millions of users to peg January 19th as Quitter's Day. It hasn't set the date for the 2021 "holiday," and maybe that's a good thing. Because this year isn't like the last — gyms are still closed, races are still virtual. A resolution to simply stay healthy is as tenacious as such a general hope can be.

But in the event that you have adopted or reinvigorated a regimen of running, cycling, weight lifting or some other activity, keep at it. The social, exterior experience of sport will return, hopefully within the year. Until that time, there's lots of new gear to keep you motivated and goal-oriented — if a monthly gym membership fee has held you accountable in the past, why can't a new pair of shoes or shorts do so now?

Adidas Ultraboost 21

Adidas's most popular running shoe, the Ultraboost, is getting its 2021 update. Unlike in some previous years, the shoe is seeing some significant changes. The first is upfront and obvious: more Boost foam. Adidas says it added six percent more, to be precise, and it looks like most of it went to the heel. The other new element is Linear Energy Push (LEP) tech, which is made of an insert between the midsole and outsole that increases forefoot stiffness and energy return, much like carbon plates do in other speed-focused running shoes.

Price: $180

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2

Last year Nike released a running shoe more concerned with preventing common injuries than setting PRs. (Though plantar fasciitis won't get you close to any records.) The new version has a more breathable and supportive Flyknit upper.

Price: $160

Shimano IC1 Indoor Cycling Shoe

You've brought your cycling indoors for the winter, but that doesn't mean you should bring your cycling shoes in with it. That's Shimano's position anyway — it made the IC1 for stationary training with a light and breathable upper. It swapped out BOA dials for a strap closure but included five holes on the sole for compatibility with all types of pedals.

Price: $90

NordicTrack Vault

The Vault is the latest home-gym-in-a-piece-of-furniture. Behind its touchscreen-equipped, 60-inch mirror is storage for a yoga mat, yoga blocks, resistance bands, six sets of dumbbells and two sets of kettlebells. Taking up less space is iFit's vast library of training videos for yoga, strength training and plenty of other types of workouts.

Price: $1,999-$2,999

RxBar Oats Packets

RxBar recently began packaging its oatmeal in pouches instead of cups. Each one boasts 10 grams of protein and zero added sugar, making for a quick post-workout meal you can prep wherever there's a pot of hot water.

Price: $41 (30-pack)

Rhone Basic Cycling Short

That bike short craze isn't over, and it isn't just for women either. Rhone made a set for guys with a built-in chamois for comfort, whether you're riding outside in the summer or inside in the winter.

Price: $98

Tracksmith NDO Tight

NDO stands for "No Days Off," a credo Tracksmith can help you keep with tights that block wind and reflect in the low light many runners find themselves in during winter.

Price: $198

Asics Gel-Nimbus Lite 2

The sequel to one of Asics's best running shoes of the previous year comes with more of what made the original great: lightness and cushioning. Weighing 9.1 ounces, the Gel-Nimbus Lite 2 has a thick base of Flytefoam, this time enhanced with Cellulose Nanofiber for additional durability. Asics also fortified the outsole rubber to make this shoe last for as many miles as you can put them through.

Price: $150

Mizuno Wave Inspire 17

Another running shoe release not to miss is Mizuno's latest entry in its Wave Inspire line. The new model employs the brand's Enerzy tech in the heel for a responsive spring with every step.

Price: $135

Satisfy Winter Pack

If you're a runner who is as concerned with panache as pace, don't miss Satisfy's eclectic, albeit expensive, line of apparel. The winter collection is big on thermal layers and tie-dye prints.

ATMPT x CRK Collection

Want more unique running apparel that doesn't necessarily look like running apparel? Check out the latest kit from Brooklyn-based ATMPT, which features semi-psychedelic graphics created by Christopher Royal King.

Price: $65-$130

Oakley MSK3

The year 2021 may see us all taking our face masks off, but not for a while yet. The good news is that mask tech is getting better and better — Oakley created this one for active types longing for fog-free shades. It has a silicone gasket perimeter that creates a close seal, but the nose area, which is adjustable with an aluminum bridge, works seamlessly with eyewear. It also comes with disposable and reusable filters.

Price: $60

