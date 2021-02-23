Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

11 New Things to Keep Your Fitness Regimen Amped Right Now

Reebok's new training shoe, high-grade sweats, a heart rate monitor and more.

By Tanner Bowden
reebok nano x1, two men running wearing tracksmith x taylor stitch, polar verity sense black wristband
Courtesy

Welcome to the second month of 2021. It may feel like the fourteenth month of 2020, especially if you've been working out on your outdated living room carpet since this time last year or running your regular four-mile loop in a clammy mask (maskne is all too real).

Even with normalcy's plodding yet eventual approach, now might be a good time to change things up. Get a yoga mat to lay over that rug, and replace your mask. Or check out pro trainer Joe Holder's new MasterClass on fitness and wellness fundamentals, which includes three workouts and classes on biomotor skills and food hacks.

Or simply revel in the month's best new fitness gear releases from the comfort of your couch.

Reebok Nano X1

reebok nano x1 shoe
Courtesy

The self-proclaimed "official shoe of high-intensity everything" is a gym shoe that can take on any workout, thanks to new tech as well as some that Reebok pulled over from its running line. The shoe comes in two variants: Grit and Knit. The former has a super-durable upper while the latter's is softer. Both have a redesigned toe, supportive heel and Reebok's Floatride Energy Foam, which it brought over from its running shoes.

Price: $130

SHOP NOW

Nike ZoomX Invincible Run

nike zoomx invincible run shoe
Courtesy

A year ago, Nike released the React Infinity Run, a running shoe it designed not to break records but to prevent injuries. The ZoomX Invincible Run is that shoe's follow-up. Its foam is softer (and is the very same that Nike uses in its super-fast Alphafly NEXT%), and the entire sole expands out beyond the shoe's profile, creating a broad platform that aims to be supportive for long training runs.

Price: $180

SHOP NOW

SKLZ Athletic Intelligence

sklz athletic intelligence
Courtesy

SKLZ's latest products aim to pump up the mind along with the body. The initial line, which consists of a color-coded catching trainer and an agility ladder, works with an app called SwitchedOn that has a library of drills you can access from your phone. Cue the training montage that ends with you making the game-winning catch at the company softball game.

Price: $30

SHOP NOW

Ten Thousand Recover Kit

ten thousand recover kit shirt and sweats
Courtesy

With recovery being seen more and more as the key to optimal performance, it's no surprise that Ten Thousand made a set of sweats to match its sharp line of training gear. Both the crewneck and pants feature a double-knit cotton-poly-Spandex fabric that won't pill and comes with a permanent anti-stink treatment.

Price: $98

SHOP NOW

New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v11

new balance fresh foam 1080v11 shoe
Courtesy

New Balance's high-mileage running shoe's latest iteration comes with structural upgrades like a more-supportive and breathable knit upper and a close-fitting heel. There was no need to change the midsole foam, which is sufficiently cushioned but doesn't suck the energy out of your stride.

Price: $150

SHOP NOW

Under Armour ColdGear Sportsmask Mock Long Sleeve

under armour coldgear sportsmask mock long sleeve
Courtesy

Under Armour's Sportsmask is one of the most comfortable and breathable face masks for running, biking and working out that we've tested. No wonder the company made a long-sleeve training shirt with one built right in.

Price: $80

SHOP NOW

Protekt Liquid Supplements

protekt liquid supplements
Courtesy

When Protekt co-founder and pro big-wave surfer Mark Healey set out to develop a line of hydration supplements, he focused on clean ingredients first. That's why the energy mix uses caffeine from green coffee beans instead of more dubious concoctions and why all the formulas — energy, hydration, rest and immunity — are free of sugar and artificial dyes.

Price: $20

SHOP NOW

Polar Verity Sense

polar verity sense
Courtesy

There's a lot to like about Polar's updated standalone heart rate monitor. Primarily, a 20-hour battery life, 16 megabytes of data memory, a mode for swimming, a knit strap that'll keep the sensor right side down, and the high heart rate accuracy that makes the company a favorite of data-crunching athletes.

Price: $90

SHOP NOW

Tracksmith x Taylor Stitch

tracksmith x taylor stitch
Courtesy

What happens when a detail-oriented style brand and a style-minded running brand team up? Pretty much exactly what you'd think: they produce a tight collection of clean apparel made of fabrics that are optimized for jogging, lounging and everything in between.

Price: $58+

SHOP NOW

Mizuno TC11

mizuno tc11 red shoe
Courtesy

Mizuno built this training shoe on a midsole enhanced with its COB technology, which consists of pod clusters that allow the wearer to better feel and connect with the ground, aiding balance. The TC11 also features a knit upper and a four-millimeter heel-to-toe drop.

Price: $145

SHOP NOW

TriggerPoint Channel Roller

triggerpoint channel roller
Courtesy

To complement its best-selling Grid foam roller, TriggerPoint released a specialty roller that can target specific zones with the combination of its recessed channel and even EVA foam surface. The channel provides a haven for sensitive areas like the spine and IT band while massaging nearby muscles.

Price: $45

SHOP NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

backcountry
Backcountry Gore-Tex Kits

SHOP NOW

SAVE AN EXTRA 20%

If you're looking to pick up a Gore-Tex jacket and pant this season, look no further than Backcountry's Girdwood and Cottonwoods kits. Each has a 100 percent waterproof, breathable and durable three-layer Gore-Tex construction.

TRX Rocker Bundle
TRX Rocker Bundle
$210 $265

$55 OFF (21%)

TRX, designed by a Navy SEAL squadron commander, still stands out as one of the best home workout systems, which is saying something considering the competition in that category. This bundle includes everything you need to work out from home, plus TRX's Rocker, a foam roller that is borderline sadistic (in a good way). 

READ THE TRX ORIGIN STORY

Humanscale Freedom Headrest
Humanscale Freedom Headrest
Humanscale
$935+ $1,169+

$234+ OFF W/ CODE WFH20 (20%)

This chair from Humanscale is our pick for the best leather office chair you can buy. Marking the transition from manual adjusting chairs to self-adjusting chairs, this one does everything for you, handling all recline tension and tilt functionality itself. 

READ OUR OFFICE CHAIR GUIDE

Timex Marlin 34mm Hand-Wound
Timex Marlin 34mm Hand-Wound
Timex
$139 $199

$60 OFF (30%)

The Timex Marlin is one of the most affordable dress watches you'd actually want to wear. This 60s style watch combines manual movement with a simple design to be a watch you reach for every morning. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO TIMEX WATCHES

Fully Desk Chair
Fully Desk Chair
linksynergy.com
$249 $299

$50 OFF (17%)

This is our pick for the best big and tall office chair, but that doesn't mean it won't work for those of us that are more vertically challenged. The ergonomics on this chair are excellent, ensuring that you stay comfortable for the long haul. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS OF 2021

The North Face ThermoBall Eco Hoodie
The North Face ThermoBall Eco Hoodie
$132 $220

$88 OFF (40%)

A midweight insulated jacket is a must-have in every outdoor enthusiast's wardrobe. This one from The North Face is packed with features, including a DWR finish to fend off light rain, post-consumer recycled insulation and is packable for easy stowing (or for use as a travel pillow). 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS

Lululemon Always In Motion Boxer 5-Pack
Lululemon Always In Motion Boxer 5-Pack
lululemon skimresources.com
$74 $108

$34 OFF (31%)

Need a way to refresh your underwear drawer in one fell swoop? This is how you do it. Lululemon's Always in Motion boxer briefs were designed with movement in mind but are also soft enough for daily wear. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve 2.0
Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve 2.0
skimresources.com
$54 $78

$24 OFF (31%)

Four-way stretch, seamless construction, and extreme breathability make this our pick for the best premium workout shirt. It is simple, and simply good. 

READ MORE ABOUT OUR FAVORITE WORKOUT SHIRTS

iRobot Roomba i6+ with Echo Dot
iRobot Roomba i6+ with Echo Dot
iRobot amazon.com
$560 $850

$290 OFF (34%)

This smart vacuum senses when it is full, locks itself back into its port and empties without any work on your end. It also keeps a record of its ventures into your home, making for more efficient journeys in the future. This combo includes an Echo Dot for only $10, which is a valuable add-on that has many more benefits than just the vacuum connectivity. 

READ OUR ROOMBA BUYING GUIDE

Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light
Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light
Philips SmartSleep amazon.com
$80 $100

$20 OFF (20%)

If you have trouble waking up, especially in the winter, getting an artificial light to simulate sunrise is a great option. This alarm clock features nature sounds to wake you up, tap snooze and an auto-dimming display. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SMART ALARM CLOCKS

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier
Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier
Coway amazon.com
$200 $230

$30 OFF (13%)

This is our Just Get This pick for air purifiers, meaning that if you aren't sure what to get, get this one. It offers some of the best air purification for units its size and its app can connect to Alexa, allowing you to change the fan speed or automatically order new filters. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS OF 2021

The North Face Retro Denali Jacket
The North Face Retro Denali Jacket
skimresources.com
$132 $220

$88 OFF (40%)

This is one of The North Face's most iconic silhouettes. Supremely warm, this jacket comes in four retro colorways and has a relaxed cut that is both street-ready and mountain-ready. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PANTS FOR WINTER HIKES

LG OLED CX 55-inch Smart TV
LG OLED CX 55-inch Smart TV
LG amazon.com
$1,397 $2000

$603 OFF (30%)

This OLED smart TV from LG has built-in Alexa, an ultra fast a9 Gen 3 AI 4K processor and emits some of the crispest blacks and colors you've ever seen on a television. Right now is the time to buy as brands prepare to roll out the newer models. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST 4K TVS UNDER $1,000

Hydro Flask 32oz Wide Mouth Trail Lightweight Water Bottle
Hydro Flask 32oz Wide Mouth Trail Lightweight Water Bottle
avantlink.com
$40 $50

$10 OFF (20%)

Hydro Flask has taken its insulation tech and made it lighter without sacrificing performance, which, in almost any case, is a win. This bottle can keep things cold for an entire day and has a cap that stands up to daily use. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES

TUSHY Classic 3.0
TUSHY Classic 3.0
skimresources.com
$99 $129

$30 OFF (23%)

You may be skeptical about bidets, but it is the best thing you can do for your bum. Seriously, once you start using it, you'll never go back to wiping with plain old toilet paper.

READ WHY YOU SHOULD BUY A BIDET

Apple MagSafe Charger
Apple MagSafe Charger
Apple amazon.com
$34 $39

$5 OFF (13%)

MagSafe is the future of charging, so pick one up while its on sale. It can charge any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case. It also charges faster than wired chargers and older wireless chargers. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MAGSAFE ACCESSORIES FOR IPHONE 12

Dyson Ball Animal 2
Dyson Ball Animal 2
Dyson skimresources.com
$500 $600

$100 OFF (17%)

The Ball Animal 2 is the highest suction vacuum Dyson produces across all categories. It comes with full-machine HEPA filtration standard, a small head attachment to clean stairs and a bonus attachment meant specifically for untangling hair from your carpet or rug.

READ OUR DYSON GUIDE

Finisterre Nebulas
Finisterre Nebulas
Finisterre huckberry.com
$145 $265

$120 OFF (45%)

The surf-obsessed team at England's Finisterre knows the cold and the ocean, meaning you can expect excellence when it comes to insulation and also a fierce commitment to eco-conscious materials. This jacket is filled with earth-friendly insulation made from 100% recycled polyester and coated with a Fluorocarbon-free water repellent finish. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS

