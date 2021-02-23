11 New Things to Keep Your Fitness Regimen Amped Right Now

Welcome to the second month of 2021. It may feel like the fourteenth month of 2020, especially if you've been working out on your outdated living room carpet since this time last year or running your regular four-mile loop in a clammy mask (maskne is all too real).
Even with normalcy's plodding yet eventual approach, now might be a good time to change things up. Get a yoga mat to lay over that rug, and replace your mask. Or check out pro trainer Joe Holder's new MasterClass on fitness and wellness fundamentals, which includes three workouts and classes on biomotor skills and food hacks.
Or simply revel in the month's best new fitness gear releases from the comfort of your couch.
Reebok Nano X1
Courtesy
The self-proclaimed "official shoe of high-intensity everything" is a gym shoe that can take on any workout, thanks to new tech as well as some that Reebok pulled over from its running line. The shoe comes in two variants: Grit and Knit. The former has a super-durable upper while the latter's is softer. Both have a redesigned toe, supportive heel and Reebok's Floatride Energy Foam, which it brought over from its running shoes.
A year ago, Nike released the React Infinity Run, a running shoe it designed not to break records but to prevent injuries. The ZoomX Invincible Run is that shoe's follow-up. Its foam is softer (and is the very same that Nike uses in its super-fast Alphafly NEXT%), and the entire sole expands out beyond the shoe's profile, creating a broad platform that aims to be supportive for long training runs.
SKLZ's latest products aim to pump up the mind along with the body. The initial line, which consists of a color-coded catching trainer and an agility ladder, works with an app called SwitchedOn that has a library of drills you can access from your phone. Cue the training montage that ends with you making the game-winning catch at the company softball game.
With recovery being seen more and more as the key to optimal performance, it's no surprise that Ten Thousand made a set of sweats to match its sharp line of training gear. Both the crewneck and pants feature a double-knit cotton-poly-Spandex fabric that won't pill and comes with a permanent anti-stink treatment.
New Balance's high-mileage running shoe's latest iteration comes with structural upgrades like a more-supportive and breathable knit upper and a close-fitting heel. There was no need to change the midsole foam, which is sufficiently cushioned but doesn't suck the energy out of your stride.
When Protekt co-founder and pro big-wave surfer Mark Healey set out to develop a line of hydration supplements, he focused on clean ingredients first. That's why the energy mix uses caffeine from green coffee beans instead of more dubious concoctions and why all the formulas — energy, hydration, rest and immunity — are free of sugar and artificial dyes.
There's a lot to like about Polar's updated standalone heart rate monitor. Primarily, a 20-hour battery life, 16 megabytes of data memory, a mode for swimming, a knit strap that'll keep the sensor right side down, and the high heart rate accuracy that makes the company a favorite of data-crunching athletes.
What happens when a detail-oriented style brand and a style-minded running brand team up? Pretty much exactly what you'd think: they produce a tight collection of clean apparel made of fabrics that are optimized for jogging, lounging and everything in between.
Mizuno built this training shoe on a midsole enhanced with its COB technology, which consists of pod clusters that allow the wearer to better feel and connect with the ground, aiding balance. The TC11 also features a knit upper and a four-millimeter heel-to-toe drop.
To complement its best-selling Grid foam roller, TriggerPoint released a specialty roller that can target specific zones with the combination of its recessed channel and even EVA foam surface. The channel provides a haven for sensitive areas like the spine and IT band while massaging nearby muscles.
If you're looking to pick up a Gore-Tex jacket and pant this season, look no further than Backcountry's Girdwood and Cottonwoods kits. Each has a 100 percent waterproof, breathable and durable three-layer Gore-Tex construction.
TRX, designed by a Navy SEAL squadron commander, still stands out as one of the best home workout systems, which is saying something considering the competition in that category. This bundle includes everything you need to work out from home, plus TRX's Rocker, a foam roller that is borderline sadistic (in a good way).
This chair from Humanscale is our pick for the best leather office chair you can buy. Marking the transition from manual adjusting chairs to self-adjusting chairs, this one does everything for you, handling all recline tension and tilt functionality itself.
This is our pick for the best big and tall office chair, but that doesn't mean it won't work for those of us that are more vertically challenged. The ergonomics on this chair are excellent, ensuring that you stay comfortable for the long haul.
A midweight insulated jacket is a must-have in every outdoor enthusiast's wardrobe. This one from The North Face is packed with features, including a DWR finish to fend off light rain, post-consumer recycled insulation and is packable for easy stowing (or for use as a travel pillow).
Need a way to refresh your underwear drawer in one fell swoop? This is how you do it. Lululemon's Always in Motion boxer briefs were designed with movement in mind but are also soft enough for daily wear.
This smart vacuum senses when it is full, locks itself back into its port and empties without any work on your end. It also keeps a record of its ventures into your home, making for more efficient journeys in the future. This combo includes an Echo Dot for only $10, which is a valuable add-on that has many more benefits than just the vacuum connectivity.
If you have trouble waking up, especially in the winter, getting an artificial light to simulate sunrise is a great option. This alarm clock features nature sounds to wake you up, tap snooze and an auto-dimming display.
This is our Just Get This pick for air purifiers, meaning that if you aren't sure what to get, get this one. It offers some of the best air purification for units its size and its app can connect to Alexa, allowing you to change the fan speed or automatically order new filters.
This OLED smart TV from LG has built-in Alexa, an ultra fast a9 Gen 3 AI 4K processor and emits some of the crispest blacks and colors you've ever seen on a television. Right now is the time to buy as brands prepare to roll out the newer models.
Hydro Flask has taken its insulation tech and made it lighter without sacrificing performance, which, in almost any case, is a win. This bottle can keep things cold for an entire day and has a cap that stands up to daily use.
MagSafe is the future of charging, so pick one up while its on sale. It can charge any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case. It also charges faster than wired chargers and older wireless chargers.
The Ball Animal 2 is the highest suction vacuum Dyson produces across all categories. It comes with full-machine HEPA filtration standard, a small head attachment to clean stairs and a bonus attachment meant specifically for untangling hair from your carpet or rug.
The surf-obsessed team at England's Finisterre knows the cold and the ocean, meaning you can expect excellence when it comes to insulation and also a fierce commitment to eco-conscious materials. This jacket is filled with earth-friendly insulation made from 100% recycled polyester and coated with a Fluorocarbon-free water repellent finish.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io