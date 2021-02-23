11 New Things to Keep Your Fitness Regimen Amped Right Now

Welcome to the second month of 2021. It may feel like the fourteenth month of 2020, especially if you've been working out on your outdated living room carpet since this time last year or running your regular four-mile loop in a clammy mask (maskne is all too real).

Even with normalcy's plodding yet eventual approach, now might be a good time to change things up. Get a yoga mat to lay over that rug, and replace your mask . Or check out pro trainer Joe Holder's new MasterClass on fitness and wellness fundamentals, which includes three workouts and classes on biomotor skills and food hacks.

Or simply revel in the month's best new fitness gear releases from the comfort of your couch.

Reebok Nano X1

Courtesy

The self-proclaimed "official shoe of high-intensity everything" is a gym shoe that can take on any workout, thanks to new tech as well as some that Reebok pulled over from its running line. The shoe comes in two variants: Grit and Knit. The former has a super-durable upper while the latter's is softer. Both have a redesigned toe, supportive heel and Reebok's Floatride Energy Foam, which it brought over from its running shoes.

Price: $130

SHOP NOW

Nike ZoomX Invincible Run

Courtesy

A year ago, Nike released the React Infinity Run , a running shoe it designed not to break records but to prevent injuries. The ZoomX Invincible Run is that shoe's follow-up. Its foam is softer (and is the very same that Nike uses in its super-fast Alphafly NEXT% ), and the entire sole expands out beyond the shoe's profile, creating a broad platform that aims to be supportive for long training runs.

Price: $180

SHOP NOW

SKLZ Athletic Intelligence

Courtesy

SKLZ's latest products aim to pump up the mind along with the body. The initial line, which consists of a color-coded catching trainer and an agility ladder, works with an app called SwitchedOn that has a library of drills you can access from your phone. Cue the training montage that ends with you making the game-winning catch at the company softball game.

Price: $30

SHOP NOW

Ten Thousand Recover Kit

Courtesy

With recovery being seen more and more as the key to optimal performance, it's no surprise that Ten Thousand made a set of sweats to match its sharp line of training gear. Both the crewneck and pants feature a double-knit cotton-poly-Spandex fabric that won't pill and comes with a permanent anti-stink treatment.

Price: $98

SHOP NOW

New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v11

Courtesy

New Balance's high-mileage running shoe's latest iteration comes with structural upgrades like a more-supportive and breathable knit upper and a close-fitting heel. There was no need to change the midsole foam, which is sufficiently cushioned but doesn't suck the energy out of your stride.

Price: $150

SHOP NOW

Under Armour ColdGear Sportsmask Mock Long Sleeve

Courtesy

Under Armour's Sportsmask is one of the most comfortable and breathable face masks for running, biking and working out that we've tested. No wonder the company made a long-sleeve training shirt with one built right in.

Price: $80

SHOP NOW

Protekt Liquid Supplements

Courtesy

When Protekt co-founder and pro big-wave surfer Mark Healey set out to develop a line of hydration supplements, he focused on clean ingredients first. That's why the energy mix uses caffeine from green coffee beans instead of more dubious concoctions and why all the formulas — energy, hydration, rest and immunity — are free of sugar and artificial dyes.

Price: $20

SHOP NOW

Polar Verity Sense

Courtesy

There's a lot to like about Polar's updated standalone heart rate monitor. Primarily, a 20-hour battery life, 16 megabytes of data memory, a mode for swimming, a knit strap that'll keep the sensor right side down, and the high heart rate accuracy that makes the company a favorite of data-crunching athletes.



Price: $90

SHOP NOW

Tracksmith x Taylor Stitch

Courtesy

What happens when a detail-oriented style brand and a style-minded running brand team up? Pretty much exactly what you'd think: they produce a tight collection of clean apparel made of fabrics that are optimized for jogging, lounging and everything in between.

Price: $58+

SHOP NOW

Mizuno TC11

Courtesy

Mizuno built this training shoe on a midsole enhanced with its COB technology, which consists of pod clusters that allow the wearer to better feel and connect with the ground, aiding balance. The TC11 also features a knit upper and a four-millimeter heel-to-toe drop.

Price: $145

SHOP NOW

TriggerPoint Channel Roller

Courtesy

To complement its best-selling Grid foam roller, TriggerPoint released a specialty roller that can target specific zones with the combination of its recessed channel and even EVA foam surface. The channel provides a haven for sensitive areas like the spine and IT band while massaging nearby muscles.

Price: $45

SHOP NOW

5 Cool New Running Shoes You Need to Know

Courtesy

Lighter, faster, more stable — running shoes keep getting better and better.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io