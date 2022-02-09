Today's Top Stories
1
Four Fitness Myths to Ignore
2
Stylish Gifts Ideas for Valentine's Day
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2022
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Luxury Valentine’s Gifts For Him

Lululemon — Yes, Lululemon — Is Getting Into Shoes. Here's What We Know

The athleisure giant is betting big on footwear.

By Hayley Helms
lululemon
Smith Collection/GadoGetty Images

Odds are, you own at least own piece of Lululemon apparel. The champion of athleisure, who ushered in the (ever-continuing) era of the stretch pant in the early 2000s, has essentially created and maintained mainstream control over the legging category, expanding with rapid growth and success into a full range of active and lounge wear, yoga mats, accessories and more (although not without its speedbumps).

For 2022, the brand is unveiling a bold new step forward. Lululemon is launching footwear, thus closing the loop on fully outfitting athletes head-to-toe.

Related Story
Just a Few Questions: John Legend

Lulu is keeping a tight lid on its foray into footwear, with only minimal details available: The new venture was inspired in part by the brand's 2017 collaboration with APL, which proved to the athleisure giant that its consumers are interested in footwear. The footwear itself has yet to be revealed, with only a patent drawing available to give clues as to what the final product may resemble.

lululemon footwear 2022
United States Design Patent

Another clue as to which direction the footwear frenzy could take? There was a cryptic mention of Lululemon tennis-specific footwear in this article, announcing the brand's new partnership with tennis phenom Leylah Fernandez. Lululemon signed Fernandez in early 2022, and plans to launch tennis-specific apparel with the 19 year-old as the face of the new venture.

While there's excitement around the new opportunity, Lululemon has remained relatively mum on the subject, with CEO Calvin McDonald telling investors in their Q3 earnings call "just as a reminder and consistent with how we've shared it, it's a test and learn for us.”

For those interested in the newest development from Lululemon, keep an eye out in spring 2022 for its footwear drop.

Related Story
The Best Deals on Men's Fitness Gear
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Top Stories
Outerknown's Huge Warehouse Sale Is on Now
Need Help Picking Out an Outfit? Start Here
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Burton is Relaunching Their '90s Hit, Analog
How to Grow a Beard
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
The Best Dress Watches for Men
The Best Survival Knives of 2022
This Beanie Has a Pocket. But for What?
The Best Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas Under $50
100+ of the Best Valentine's Day Gift Ideas