Today's Top Stories
1
Why Getting Swole Isn't Always the Point
2
Grow Your Sneaker Collection with SoleSavy
3
You Can Order Our Beer Online in Over 30 States
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
What Luggage to Bring to an Adventure Lodge

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Deals on Men's Fitness Apparel, Equipment and Gear

Running shoes, kettlebells, massage guns and more.

By Hayley Helms
fitness deals
Courtesy

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Fitness is a broad category that can take on many forms, and the same can be said for the gear we rely on to maintain our workout regimens. We searched through the sale sections of the best fitness and workout gear brands, and put together a list of the best deals to be had, right now. From running shoes to kettlebells, massage guns to workout shorts, we've got you covered on the best deals in the fitness space.

As we get further into fall, we tend to see a ton of great deals on past season and summer gear, so be sure to come back to this page through the coming weeks for the best deals around.

Sitewide Sales

Adidas - Spend $100, Get a $30 Bonus Reward

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Bike, camping and fishing gear deals.

lululemon: Save big on men's workout apparel.

Majisports: 50% off all bundles

Nike: Up to 40% off footwear, apparel and accessories.

Patagonia: Specials on gear from previous seasons.

Reebok: Extra 50% off sale w/ code MSS

REI: Big savings on tons of gear in the REI Outlet.

Notable Deals

Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
SAVE NOW

$148 $89 (40% OFF)

This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts. 

 READ ABOUT THE BEST WORKOUT SHIRTS

TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
SAVE NOW

$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)

Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.   

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
SAVE NOW

$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)

Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.   

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
SAVE NOW

$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)

A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.    

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
SAVE NOW

$399 $329 (19% OFF)

The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original,  a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASSAGE GUNS

BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
SAVE NOW

$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)

With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

TRX GO Suspension Trainer
TRX GO Suspension Trainer
SAVE NOW

$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)

Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
You Need to Shop this Epic Bulova Sale
The Internet's Favorite Pan Is on Sale Today
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
The New Jaybird Vista 2 Earbuds Are $20 off
Shop the Best Deals on Outdoor and Camping Gear
One of the Best Portable Jump Starters Is on Sale
Get a Rare 30% off the Classic Croc's Clog
Save Big on One of the Best Internet Sofas
This Vibrating Foam Roller Is Seriously Discounted