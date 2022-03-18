Finding the right training shoe can feel like a chore — there are many factors to consider when finding the right kicks for your next CrossFit workout, after all. Luckily for you, we at Gear Patrol are training fanatics; we even put together this handy guide on the best training shoes on the market.

Topping that list is the Reebok Nano X1 — a shoe so stellar that we named it one of the best fitness products of the year in 2019. Today, Reebok is blessing us with the announcement of an updated version: the Nano X2, the latest iteration of the brand's most popular training shoe.

For this shoe, the name of the game is speed, comfort and control. The Nano X2 received some serious upgrades, including a re-engineered FlexWeave Knit upper, a pared-down and more defined heel clip and Floatride Energy Foam, the brand's own foam which offers extra responsiveness in the forefoot, increasing support and comfort. Reebok revamped these features of the shoe to make it the most wearable yet, with a laser focus on durability, style and comfort, no matter the activity.

"Not only is the Nano X2 the ultimate training shoe for in the gym performance, but it’s also stylish and comfortable enough for everyday moments, from getting around the city, to walking my dogs," global fitness instructor Jess Sims said. "Whatever life – or my daily workout routine - throws my way, I know I can conquer it all with the new Nano X2."

The brand-new Nano X2 is a blend of high performance and everyday wearability.

While previous versions maintained a focus on training and CrossFit-style workout capabilities, the new Nano X2 is meant to be worn more holistically, and fit into more areas of a multifaceted athlete's life.

The all-new Nano X2 will be available for purchase on April 8, 2022 for $135 USD in men’s and women’s sizes. Along with the initial launch, Reebok will be revealing a range of colorways and sizes throughout the upcoming season. For now, you can check out all of the "coming soon" colorways here.

The Reebok Nano X2 is available April 8th in men's and women's sizes, and a selection of core colorways.

