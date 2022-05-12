Today's Top Stories
Oakley Updates an Iconic '90s Frame with 21st Century Innovation

The Re:SubZero reimagines the brand's futuristic frame with lightweight tech and a profile built for self-betterment.

By Ben Emminger
aaron jones wearing oakley resubzero sunglasses
Oakley

What a time was 1992. The Dream Team was putting on an absolute dominant Olympic performance in Barcelona; "End of the Road" by Boyz II Men was holding the throne at the top of the Billboard Hot 100; The Real World made its television debut. And, of course, Oakley released its futuristic Sub Zero frame, redefining the term "technical sunglasses."

Oakley has been on a nostalgia kick as of late, having gone back to the future with updates to some of its more forward-thinking designs. The Sub Zero is the latest re-release from the brand, making its return after a 30-year hiatus. And, in keeping with its industry-disrupting motif, Oakley has given the Sub Zero profile a 21st-century reincarnation. Meet the all-new Oakley Re:SubZero.

Only Oakley could deliver tech like this

oakley resubzero sunglasses
Oakley
aori nishimura wearing oakley resubzero sunglasses
Oakley

Serving as the second installment of the Sub Zero re-launch, the Re:SubZero packs in 30 years of innovation for the, ahem, "endless journey to self-betterment." The all-new shades feature PhysioMorphic Geometry, allowing for a seamless lens design that wraps around your face for a mask-like fit. The lens features rigidity in key areas that lessen the plastic used and mimic the structural properties of a frame, similar to the popular Oakley Kato design.

The latest Oakleys also utilize the iconic "O" logo to connect the lens, lug and stem of the Re:SubZero for a one-of-a-kind profile. The brand also plays the hits with tried and true features, including Prizm Lens Technology for enhanced color and contrast, as well as swappable Unobtanium nosepads for a variety of offsets and fits.

And despite the tons of technology built into the Re:SubZero, the tagline "Let nothing weigh you down" couldn't be more accurate. At just 24 grams, these frames are extremely lightweight — coming in just 3 grams heavier than the EVZero Paths, Oakley's lightest performance sunglasses.

Where to get the Oakley Re:SubZeros

andre de grasse wearing oakley resubzero sunglasses
Oakley

Starting today, the Re:SubZeros are available at Oakley's website, as well as at select Oakley stores. Coming in at $246, these frames are comparable to others in the brand's stable, but nowhere near the priciest reimagining Oakley's ever produced. (Seriously, $14,000 for shades?)

Nostalgia often comes at a premium, but with the upgrades to the design and 21st-century components, we think the price is fair for the latest Oakley release.

Oakley
Re:SubZero
Oakley oakley.com
$246.00
SHOP NOW
