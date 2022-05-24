There's a new way to get your whey. After launching online in early May, Natreve's Mooless animal-free whey protein powder has hit the literal shelves, now being offered in over 690 Vitamin Shoppe stores across the nation.

The move comes as the mission-driven and ocean-forward premium wellness company continues its goal of fueling active lifestyles with ethical, eco-friendly products.

"To say that we are excited to see Mooless at The Vitamin Shoppe and in shopping carts today [...] would be a massive understatement. With Mooless animal-free whey protein powder, Natreve now provides even more options for people to invest in their health while protecting the health of our planet," says Natreve CEO Roland Radu.

What's in this animal-free protein alternative?

Natreve's Mooless is made Perfect Day's animal-free whey protein using precision fermentation. Rather than sourcing the protein from cows, Perfect Day uses microflora that are given an exact copy of the DNA sequence corresponding to cow's milk protein.

The result is an end product that's molecularly identical to conventional whey yet hormone-free, lactose-free and gluten-free — keeping the nutritional benefits, not the cow.

Each serving of Natreve's pioneering protein powder delivers 20 grams of protein, 4.5 grams of BCAAs and a full spectrum of digestive enzymes.

Where else can I get Natreve's Mooless?

In addition to the new in-store experience, Mooless's four flavors — Vanilla Bean Cupcake, Chocolate Fudge Brownie, Cookies and Cream and Strawberry Shortcake — are available online at The Vitamin Shoppe as well as Natreve's own site. Each box of 10 individually-packaged servings comes in at less than $40, providing no-compromise nutrition at a reasonable cost.

While The Vitamin Shoppe is the first brick-and-mortar retailer to offer Mooless in-store, Natreve says it will be expanding to other retailers in the coming months. We've been curious about this cow-less nutritional supplement, so stay tuned as we wrangle up more information on this breakthrough protein powder.

