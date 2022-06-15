Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The All-New Hoka Mach 5 Sneaker Is Ready to Help You Fly

The brand's latest road runner borrows from multiple Hoka staples for a ride that's responsive and ready to go.

By Ben Emminger
hoka mach 5
HOKA

Summer is the perfect time to dust off those running clothes and get back out on the road. With warmer weather approaching, the streets are ripe with opportunity to capture a new PR or set the pace for future fitness goals.

You know what else is a great motivator? A new pair of running shoes.

In celebration of summer, running brand boss Hoka has unveiled the all-new Mach 5. Taking inspiration from multiple silhouettes in the brand's impressive lineup, this new road runner aims to provide that trusted daily runner experience, all with a little boost in the get-up.

Here's what we know so far about the Hoka Mach 5.

The Mach 5 has an enhanced midsole, blending previous Hoka models

According to the brand, the all-new Mach 5 is the perfect synthesis of the previous Mach 4 — of which we're big fans of — and the innovative Mach Supersonic. The result is a peppy, lively daily runner, most notably due to the revamped midsole.

hoka mach 5 running shoe
HOKA

An updated, dual-density ProFly+ midsole aims to deliver the cushioning and comfort synonymous with the Mach stable, with an added zest of enhanced energy return.

The Mach 5 offers a locked-down feel for every step

In addition to the updated midsole, the Hoka Mach 5 also features a streamlined jacquard engineered mesh upper for a secure, locked-in feel. A lay-flat, gusseted tongue improves the fit, promoting a ride that's prime for pushing the tempo well into the summer months.

hoka mach 5 running shoe
HOKA

And in true, Hoka fashion, the Mach 5 brings with it a slew of colorways that stand out in just the right spots for a ride that's sure to grab attention wherever you roam.

Where to Buy the Hoka Mach 5

Starting today, the Hoka Mach 5 is available on the brand's site for $140. This falls in-line with previous Mach iterations, as well as other road runners in the brand's stable. With simple updates to the midsole and upper, we're curious to see how the "take flight" brand continues its stellar 2022 with more releases. From the stats alone, the Mach 5 appears to be another big winner.

HOKA
Hoka Mach 5
hoka.com
$140.00
SHOP NOW
