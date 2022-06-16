As the vintage scene continues to grow, more brands are rehashing timeless silhouettes with today's innovations. Reebok is the latest to hop on the retro train — by introducing the all-new Nano 6000.

Featuring design inspiration from the brand's archives, this latest training shoe blends the performance-rich features of the popular Nano X2 with design aspects rooted in Reebok's lifestyle heritage.

The Nano 6000 comes as lifestyle and performance continue to cross paths

According to Reebok senior product manager Tal Short, the all-new Nano 6000 was a simple idea that married two of the brand's better-known franchises. "We created the Nano 6000 to offer athletes of all kinds a product that looks great on the streets, but still performs in the gym," he says.

As gym shoes continue to push the style needle forward, and do-it-all silhouettes blend in more and more versatility, it makes sense that a brand so ingrained in lifestyle design would merge two of its dominant sectors.

A bit of old and new make up the Nano 6000

From a style standpoint, the Nano 6000 pays homage to the Reebok GL 6000. Making its debut nearly 40 years ago, the GL 6000's influence is definitely pronounced within the new trainer's iconic tri-color blocking, toe cap and forefoot overlays. A Flexweave Knit Upper builds on the style-focused foundation for a blend of breathability and durability.



For the performance aspects, Reebok turned to its popular Nano X2 silhouette, one of our favorite Crossfit shoes as of late. Floatride Energy Foam provides lightweight, responsive cushioning, while a durable rubber outsole and supportive heel clip give the Nano 6000 a secure underfoot feel that's ready to tackle any workout — or night on the town.

Where to get the Reebok Nano 6000

Beginning today, the Nano 6000s are available at Reebok's site, as well as select retailers worldwide. At $135, these new trainers are similarly priced to other Reebok performance shoes, albeit with the added crossover style. Choose from the four available colorways — all in unisex sizing — and find your next kicks that rock the streets and your training.

We're curious about the crossover potential of these stylish training shoes, so stay tuned for more coverage as we lace up and see if going back to the archives gives Reebok an upper hand in the summer footwear game.

