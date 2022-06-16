Today's Top Stories
1
Alternatives to High-End Bourbon You Have Try
2
This Motorcycle Is the Ultimate Adventure Partner
3
The Best Outdoor Furniture Brands to Shop Online
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Summer Grilling Gear for Dad

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Reebok Nano 6000 Trainer Blends Lifestyle Design and High Performance

For this first-of-its-kind trainer, the brand dug through the archives to create a unique shoe.

By Ben Emminger
someone wearing blue, gray, and black reebok nano 6000 sneakers standing on steps
Reebok

As the vintage scene continues to grow, more brands are rehashing timeless silhouettes with today's innovations. Reebok is the latest to hop on the retro train — by introducing the all-new Nano 6000.

Related Stories
The Best Gym Shoes for Every Type of Workout
Reebok Updates Its Most Popular Training Shoe

Featuring design inspiration from the brand's archives, this latest training shoe blends the performance-rich features of the popular Nano X2 with design aspects rooted in Reebok's lifestyle heritage.

The Nano 6000 comes as lifestyle and performance continue to cross paths

According to Reebok senior product manager Tal Short, the all-new Nano 6000 was a simple idea that married two of the brand's better-known franchises. "We created the Nano 6000 to offer athletes of all kinds a product that looks great on the streets, but still performs in the gym," he says.

As gym shoes continue to push the style needle forward, and do-it-all silhouettes blend in more and more versatility, it makes sense that a brand so ingrained in lifestyle design would merge two of its dominant sectors.

various angles of the reebok nano 6000
Reebok

A bit of old and new make up the Nano 6000

From a style standpoint, the Nano 6000 pays homage to the Reebok GL 6000. Making its debut nearly 40 years ago, the GL 6000's influence is definitely pronounced within the new trainer's iconic tri-color blocking, toe cap and forefoot overlays. A Flexweave Knit Upper builds on the style-focused foundation for a blend of breathability and durability.

For the performance aspects, Reebok turned to its popular Nano X2 silhouette, one of our favorite Crossfit shoes as of late. Floatride Energy Foam provides lightweight, responsive cushioning, while a durable rubber outsole and supportive heel clip give the Nano 6000 a secure underfoot feel that's ready to tackle any workout — or night on the town.

Where to get the Reebok Nano 6000

Beginning today, the Nano 6000s are available at Reebok's site, as well as select retailers worldwide. At $135, these new trainers are similarly priced to other Reebok performance shoes, albeit with the added crossover style. Choose from the four available colorways — all in unisex sizing — and find your next kicks that rock the streets and your training.

reebok nano 6000 in gray, red, blue, and pink
Reebok

We're curious about the crossover potential of these stylish training shoes, so stay tuned for more coverage as we lace up and see if going back to the archives gives Reebok an upper hand in the summer footwear game.

Courtesy
Nano 6000 Training Shoes
Reebok reebok.com
$135.00
SHOP NOW
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Top Stories
Find Your Flow with the 10 Best Yoga Mats
The Best Women's Hiking Shorts
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
We Took Aim at Our Training with This Top Pick
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
This Adidas Superstar Celebrates Pakistani Cuisine
The 15 Best Coolers of 2022
14 Stylish Sandals You Can Wear All Summer
4 Cheaper Alternatives to the Omega Speedmaster
These Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells Are On Sale
How to Clean Every Kind of Sneaker