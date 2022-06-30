Kith and TaylorMade Link Up for a Stylish Golf Collection

Golf, as a sport, has a bit of an aesthetic. You know the look: polos, khakis, course-ready footwear. If you're not careful, your fit could be as underwhelming as your handicap.

Well, New York City's Kith has a new collaboration to really help you out of the rough this summer. Partnering with golf icon TaylorMade, the all-new collection boasts a number of apparel and accessories to put some drip in your drive.

But the Kith for TaylorMade collection isn't just for your wardrobe. The latest drop also takes aim at your gear, boasting first-of-its-kind equipment along with foundational pieces like tees, balls, gloves and more. Let's tee up and get to the bottom of this holistic golf collection — just in time for heart-of-summer play.

The Kith for TaylorMade collection offers head-to-toe style

Taking inspiration from TaylorMade's archives, the apparel assortment boasts a nostalgic yet stylized aesthetic that harkens back to the days of Ernie Els, Greg Norman and a young Tiger Woods. Custom tones and co-branded design elements — which include another 90s callback with the old TaylorMade logo — are spread across a number of outerwear options, including the Kith for TaylorMade Wool Varsity Jacket, water-resistant nylon The 19th Jackets, stretch cotton twill Eagle Coaches Jackets, and more.

More traditional golf styles include the Kith for TaylorMade Bogie Vest and the Kith for TaylorMade Turn Polo. Bottoms include the Kith for TaylorMade Fairway Shorts and Scramble Shorts, all available in a variety of reinterpreted colors and patterns.

For your feet, the collection includes crew socks available in black, white and "Fairway" green. Kith has also reintroduced its partnership with Adidas originals, adding three footwear with the Campus 80, Superstar and Samba serving as canvases for the golf-focused profiles. All three models feature white premium leather uppers with red accents on the tongues and heel tabs, as well as debossed gold foil Kith Classics branding.

A new TaylorMade driver makes its debut, along with other golf necessities

While Kith has its roots in apparel, it's TaylorMade that really nails the gear aspect of this collection, most notably with the first-of-its kind Kith Stealth Plus Carbonwood Driver. Bringing the unmatched innovation of TaylorMade to the creative lens of Kith, this wood features a 60X Carbon Twist Face and boasts an eye-catching black and gold color palette.

For your short game, the collection also includes the Kith for TaylorMade TP Solo Putter, engineered with free-flowing putting motion, as well as stylized versions of the Spider GT Putter, P790 Irons and MG3 Wedges. The complete equipment lineup seamlessly offers luxury performance and design, that's sure to at least make your play look a little better — how you play is up to you.

Aside from the available golf clubs, the Kith for TaylorMade collection also includes other accessories, including co-branded golf gloves, tees, balls, hat clip ball markers, cart towels, bags and a canteen created in partnership with Corkcicle.

Where to get the Kith for TaylorMade collection

The entire golf kit, along with the Kith Classics for Adidas Originals footwear, will be available online starting at 11 am on July 1, just in time for the holiday weekend. So, ditch those boxy cotton polos and step onto the green with some re-energized apparel and gear. If anything, it'll make you feel better about bogeying those last two holes.

