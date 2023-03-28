Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Golf Socks Help You Keep Your Head in the Game

When taking to the course, don't forget a comfy pair of socks, or else you'll be thinking about your feet instead of your swing.

By Will Porter
collage of three socks
Footjoy, Peter Millar, Stance

We've talked about how important golf shoes are for your game — they do what regular shoes cannot. Another place you definitely want to avoid unnecessary slippage is with your socks. There's nothing more uncomfortable than tall socks slouching down around your ankles or no-shows bunching up on the middle of your foot mid-round, especially if you're walking the course. The best golf socks will keep you focused on the game at hand, rather than on your sweaty feet.

What to Consider

Style

Golf socks come in all shapes and sizes. Some of them are made specifically for the links, but generally, you really just want something that is comfortable to walk around in for six hours. Plus, making a bit of a statement with your socks or matching them with your other golf clothes is never a bad idea.

Comfort

The best ones will function like running socks — wicking moisture away from your foot and providing valuable cushioning in the most vulnerable places. In fact, some of the socks on this list double as running socks, so you can kill two birds with one stone, stocking up your drawer for all types of activities.

Best Overall Golf Sock
Bombas Performance Golf Quarter Socks
Bombas
$18 AT BOMBAS

These socks provide everything you want on the links. They're plush but aren't bulky, and will keep your feet breathing, even if you decide to go for 36 holes in a day. We can't overstate their comfort — once you pick up a pair you'll definitely be headed back to buy a bundle.

Stance Performance Tab Socks
Stance
$15 AT STANCE

Stance's socks always bring a bit more than performance to the table — though they do have it in spades — thanks to a keen eye for design and an easygoing spirit. The brand has a bunch to choose from, but we like the Performance Tab socks for their multiple cushion options that suit any preference.

Nike Multiplier Low Golf Quarter Socks
Nike
$18 AT NIKE

You might be surprised to see something from Nike as the budget pick (so were we), but at $18 for two pairs, we can't resist. Nike's exemplary Dri-Fit technology keeps your feet from getting too sweaty and a well-designed Nike Golf patch lets everyone know you mean business.

Footjoy ProDry Roll Tab 2-Pack
Footjoy
$10 AT FOOTJOY.COM

Look no further than an icon like Footjoy if you want a solid pair of socks that will get the job done over and over again. For just $15 you can get two pairs, which is an impressive price considering the features: dry wick material and a handy tab to keep them from slipping over your heel.

Random Golf Club Classics Crew Socks
Random Golf Club
$22 AT RANDOMGOLFCLUB.COM

One of our favorite upstart golf brands, Random Golf Club is creating more than just a golf apparel line — it's creating a global golf club that anyone can join. With that said, it makes some stellar gear and these socks are some of our favorites. They're the perfect length for wearing with shorts or golf pants and have just enough compression to stay put around the toes and arches.

Feetures Elite Golf Max Cushion No Show Tab
Courtesy
$18 AT FEETURES.COM

Feetures specializes in socks for all kinds of sports — we love them for cycling — but they also do wonders on the golf course, ensuring that your feet stay cool and comfortable from the first tee to the 18th green.

Metalwood Oval Logo Quarter Sock
Metalwood
$14 AT METALWOOD.STUDIO

Metalwood is another one of our favorite small up-and-coming brands in the golf world. Its gear toes the line between no-nonsense and hella trippy, a combo we honestly can't get enough of. These quarter socks feature an oval Metalwood logo and are made from 98 percent cotton and an all-important 2 percent spandex for stretch.

Travis Mathew Magic Man
Travis Matthew
$12 AT TRAVISMATHEW.COM

Get some sun on those ankles in the summer months with a pair of no-shows from the stylish golf apparel designer Travis Mathew. A no-slip cuff keeps them from falling over your heels, plus you get odor block and some well-placed cushioning.

Swiftwick Aspire Zero
Courtesy
$17 AT SWIFTWICK.COM

Swiftwick makes some of the best running socks you can buy, but thanks to their comfortable compression and top-tier moisture-wicking, they make for a great summer sock on the golf course.

Best Upgrade Golf Sock
Brady T-Bar Train Sock
Brady
$20 AT BRADYBRAND.COM

Yep, these are from Tom Brady's eponymous fitness apparel brand, Brady. Its golf apparel just dropped, but we look to the brand's training socks for all-day comfort, good looks and quality you can expect from arguably the best quarterback to ever live.

Peter Millar Two-Pack Performance Sock
Peter Millar
$30 AT PETERMILLAR.COM

These simple socks from Peter Millar are a no-nonsense pick from a classic brand. Each pair is made in North Carolina from three recycled bottles and the entire supply chain is only 320 miles, so you can feel good about buying them, too.

