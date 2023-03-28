The Best Golf Socks Help You Keep Your Head in the Game

We've talked about how important golf shoes are for your game — they do what regular shoes cannot. Another place you definitely want to avoid unnecessary slippage is with your socks. There's nothing more uncomfortable than tall socks slouching down around your ankles or no-shows bunching up on the middle of your foot mid-round, especially if you're walking the course. The best golf socks will keep you focused on the game at hand, rather than on your sweaty feet.

What to Consider

Style

Golf socks come in all shapes and sizes. Some of them are made specifically for the links, but generally, you really just want something that is comfortable to walk around in for six hours. Plus, making a bit of a statement with your socks or matching them with your other golf clothes is never a bad idea.

Comfort

The best ones will function like running socks — wicking moisture away from your foot and providing valuable cushioning in the most vulnerable places. In fact, some of the socks on this list double as running socks, so you can kill two birds with one stone, stocking up your drawer for all types of activities.