Today's Top Stories
1
The Best New Knives & EDC of July 2022
2
Doxa Whitepearl Timepieces Are Here
3
Amazon Prime Day 2022: Everything You Need to Know
4
28 Great Vintage Cameras You Can Still Buy
5
Roark Develops Apparel Unlike Any Other Brand Can

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

On Adds to Your Active Wardrobe with 2 All-New Sports Bras

Over two years of development went into these pieces, prioritizing comfort and versatility.

By Ben Emminger
woman wearing an on sports bra
On

Swiss-based On has always been about disrupting its industry — providing premium footwear, apparel and accessories for performing at the highest level. It only takes one look at their CloudTec runners to see the brand is okay with bending the norm a little...especially when the engineering behind said bending is purposeful.

Related Stories
19 Boutique Running Brands You Need to Know Now
The 15 Best Running Shoes Available Right Now

On continues this innovative mantra with the release of two all-new sports bras. Designed for athletes of all ages, these apparel pieces contradict the paradigm that supportive, high impact sports bras value performance over comfort.

"We wanted to guarantee that we were putting forward the best possible product," says On apparel development leas Fiona King. "After nearly two years of design and development, we feel proud to release our Active and Performance Sports Bras that go above and beyond the capabilities of other sports bras on the market."

On's new bras squash the typical frustrations of finding a proper sports bra

woman wearing an on sports bra
On’s Active Sports Bra offers medium support for everyday, multi-functional activities.
On
woman wearing an on sports bra
On

Utilizing Swiss engineering to painstakingly alter and improve the product over two years, On sought to develop a sports bra that met the standards for an elevated fitness experience. The brand also worked with a third party institute — Progressive Sports Technologies — to better understand how to better the sports bra landscape, as typical high-impact bras were viewed as less comfortable due to the increased compression and restricted movement.

The results were two models that vary in support yet still prioritize comfort and versatility. On's Active Bra, according to the brand, offers a medium support best suited for everyday, multi-functional activities. For higher support, On's Performance bra is designed for those high-intensity activities like running, HIIT or other intense disciplines.

woman wearing an on sports bra
On’s Performance Sports Bra features high support for high-intensity workouts like running, HIIT and other disciplines.
On
woman wearing an on sports bra
On

While the two new sports bras are designed for varied activities, both offer 360 support with an ergonomic construction. The responsive, premium elastic straps add some stretch to each profile for an unrestricted feel and an easier on-and-off experience. A high neckline, according to On, ensures medium support without the typical squeezing sensation during high-intensity training. A full mesh back rounds out each silhouette for premium breathability and exceptional comfort.

Where to get On's new sports bras

Starting today, both the Active and Performance Sports Bra are available online, ranging from $65 for the medium support Active model, to $75 for the high support Performance Sports Bra. Offering three colorways each, these innovative, comfort-based apparel pieces are another addition to On's stable of sportswear that's designed with the athlete in mind.

On
On Active Sports Bra
on-running.com
$64.99
SHOP NOW
On
On Performance Sports Bra
on-running.com
$74.99
SHOP NOW
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Top Stories
The 20 Best Beach Chairs You Can Buy This Summer
Adidas Just Dropped a Technical Trail Running Kit
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Hydrow Makes Waves with its Latest Connected Rower
The Best Motorcycle Backpacks You Can Buy
The Best Affordable Mechanical Watches
Puma's Budget-Friendly Fuse Trainer Shoe, Tested
The 10 Best Weed Grinders of 2022
NordicTrack Unveils a New Elite Treadmill Lineup
The Rivian R1S Is a Wonder to Behold — and Drive
The List: America's 50 Best Menswear Stores