On Adds to Your Active Wardrobe with 2 All-New Sports Bras

Swiss-based On has always been about disrupting its industry — providing premium footwear, apparel and accessories for performing at the highest level. It only takes one look at their CloudTec runners to see the brand is okay with bending the norm a little...especially when the engineering behind said bending is purposeful.

On continues this innovative mantra with the release of two all-new sports bras. Designed for athletes of all ages, these apparel pieces contradict the paradigm that supportive, high impact sports bras value performance over comfort.

"We wanted to guarantee that we were putting forward the best possible product," says On apparel development leas Fiona King. "After nearly two years of design and development, we feel proud to release our Active and Performance Sports Bras that go above and beyond the capabilities of other sports bras on the market."

On's new bras squash the typical frustrations of finding a proper sports bra

On’s Active Sports Bra offers medium support for everyday, multi-functional activities. On On

Utilizing Swiss engineering to painstakingly alter and improve the product over two years, On sought to develop a sports bra that met the standards for an elevated fitness experience. The brand also worked with a third party institute — Progressive Sports Technologies — to better understand how to better the sports bra landscape, as typical high-impact bras were viewed as less comfortable due to the increased compression and restricted movement.

The results were two models that vary in support yet still prioritize comfort and versatility. On's Active Bra, according to the brand, offers a medium support best suited for everyday, multi-functional activities. For higher support, On's Performance bra is designed for those high-intensity activities like running, HIIT or other intense disciplines.

On’s Performance Sports Bra features high support for high-intensity workouts like running, HIIT and other disciplines. On On

While the two new sports bras are designed for varied activities, both offer 360 support with an ergonomic construction. The responsive, premium elastic straps add some stretch to each profile for an unrestricted feel and an easier on-and-off experience. A high neckline, according to On, ensures medium support without the typical squeezing sensation during high-intensity training. A full mesh back rounds out each silhouette for premium breathability and exceptional comfort.

Where to get On's new sports bras

Starting today, both the Active and Performance Sports Bra are available online, ranging from $65 for the medium support Active model, to $75 for the high support Performance Sports Bra. Offering three colorways each, these innovative, comfort-based apparel pieces are another addition to On's stable of sportswear that's designed with the athlete in mind.

